WNAC seeking original pieces for 100 years of community exhibit

While the West Nebraska Arts Center’s legacy extends back 55 years in the community, the building also has a rich history.
WNAC was established in 1967 and is located on the corner of 18th Street and First Avenue in downtown Scottsbluff. But before the building was an arts center, part of it was the Scottsbluff Carnegie Library. To celebrate the building’s centennial, WNAC Director Michelle Denton said they have organized a 100 years of community exhibit.
“The west end of our building was the Carnegie Library, and it’s hard to see that it got added onto,” Denton said. “So, it turns 100 years old in a couple of months and we wanted to do something with 100.”
100 years of community exhibit dates
|Artwork & entry forms due
|Feb. 22-27
|Opening reception
|March 3, 5 to 7 p.m.
|Exhibit open
|March 3-27
|Pick-up unsold artwork
|March 28
WNAC had a show idea featuring an artist who painted 100 items, but due to some health issues, the plans changed. The 100 years of community exhibit is focused on the community’s perspective of what makes the community home.
“The artwork can be anything associated with the 100 years in our community,” Denton said. “It could be the monument, it could be farming, it could be the airport or the Oregon Trail.”
The artwork must be original and cannot be copies. Artists may submit their pieces through any medium they choose – photos, quilts, paintings, pottery. Each artist can submit two entries for the show.
The property was the site of the old Campbellite Church, which St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church sold to the city library on July 26, 1921. The library board obtained funds from the Carnegie Foundation to construct the first portion of the present building in 1921 (the west third).
The library then moved into the Scottsbluff Carnegie Library in April 1922, adding a large addition on the east side with a WPA grant in 1936. The Scottsbluff Carnegie Library was constructed from 1921 to April 1922 and was one of the libraries in 68 communities, townships or counties in the state funded by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, according to the National Park Service. Carnegie was a wealthy industrialist who provided money to build libraries across the country.
Scottsbluff’s Carnegie Library was one of the last two Carnegies Libraries built in Nebraska. It was funded through a $15,000 grant from the Carnegie Corporation and is one of the few remaining buildings with architectural details from the 1920s in Scottsbluff.
The city library then relocated to its new location in September 1966, and the Carnegie Library was loaned to Hiram Scott College for a year. That next summer, the West Nebraska League of Arts became a nonprofit organization and leased the building from the city.
It wasn’t until 1976 when the nonprofit changed the name to the West Nebraska Arts Center. The final renovation of the building brought it to its present state with a gallery, upstairs office and storage room, the Dorothy Bronson Gallery, an educational classroom and offices of the director and assistant director in 1982.
Currently, WNAC has 20 to 24 shows a year in the two galleries, art classes four days a week, fundraisers and workshops.
“We love our community and celebrate our 100 years with this upcoming show,” said Denton.
WNAC invites the community to celebrate the Carnegie Library’s 100th birthday through an artistic lens that not only highlights the civic architecture of previous periods that built the community but also each person’s connection to its landscape.
“We want to bring it all together for the month of March,” said Denton. “Look around your community and find places that you love, then, bring it here for everyone to enjoy. I want them to celebrate their own connection to this area and maybe some history about the Carnegie Library.”
Entries will be accepted Feb. 22-27 at WNAC, and the exhibit will be on display March 3-27. There will be an opening reception at WNAC March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. The public can view the exhibit Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends from 1 to 5 p.m. The arts center is closed Mondays.