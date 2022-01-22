WNAC seeking original pieces for 100 years of community exhibit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The property was the site of the old Campbellite Church, which St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church sold to the city library on July 26, 1921. The library board obtained funds from the Carnegie Foundation to construct the first portion of the present building in 1921 (the west third).

The library then moved into the Scottsbluff Carnegie Library in April 1922, adding a large addition on the east side with a WPA grant in 1936. The Scottsbluff Carnegie Library was constructed from 1921 to April 1922 and was one of the libraries in 68 communities, townships or counties in the state funded by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, according to the National Park Service. Carnegie was a wealthy industrialist who provided money to build libraries across the country.

Scottsbluff’s Carnegie Library was one of the last two Carnegies Libraries built in Nebraska. It was funded through a $15,000 grant from the Carnegie Corporation and is one of the few remaining buildings with architectural details from the 1920s in Scottsbluff.

The city library then relocated to its new location in September 1966, and the Carnegie Library was loaned to Hiram Scott College for a year. That next summer, the West Nebraska League of Arts became a nonprofit organization and leased the building from the city.