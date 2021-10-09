WNAC to host first in-person fundraiser in nearly 2 years

After a long hiatus of in-person fundraiser events, the West Nebraska Arts Center will start up its efforts with the community favorite Boos and Brews event at the end of the month with the theme “Witches Night Out.”
WNAC Director Michele Denton and Board President Mary Hunt said they are looking forward to finally getting back to hosting in person events.
“We haven’t been able to have a fundraiser for a long time,” Hunt said. “And so this, this will be kind of opening the doors for that again, I hope. … We’ve done a little bit of virtual stuff, but we have not had an in-person fundraiser for, what, two years?”
Denton said, “And we all know why, so we’ve canceled like seven (fundraisers).”
Thanks to several generous sponsors, the adult-only event will include a costume contest, dessert auction, basket auction, spooky food and Halloween-themed alcoholic beverages. Denton said the beverages will be specially brewed up by Main Street Market.
“Main Street Market is making some amazing witches’ brews and fun drinks, so we’ll have all kinds of cool things to drink,” Denton said.
Hunt said, “And, if anybody is not into really experimental drinks like that, we do have several kinds of beer too. So … no matter what your tastes are, you should be able to find something you like.”
The event has been around in some form or another for roughly 10 years, having changed over time. Denton said they keep putting it on because it’s a popular event, especially with the younger members of the community.
“Halloween events are super popular; people like to do things on Halloween,” Denton said. “I don’t know if it’s just the atmosphere and the change in the weather, the costumes, but it makes it all fun.”
Hunt said, “And I think it draws in a different audience than we get with other events. The wine tasting that we do, I think is a little bit older, so this is a little bit more for the younger people. And I think it’s just people look forward to it every year, so we keep doing it.”
The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets to this event are limited and can be purchased by WNAC members now and non-members can begin purchasing on Oct. 11. Sales will go through the event. Tickets cost $20 for members and $30 for non-members.
No one under the age of 21 will be admitted, and an I.D. will be required upon entrance. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
The event is sponsored by Edward Jones: Jess Pilkington, Michael and JaCee Petco, Mitchell MarketPlace and Companies: Mindy Peterson, Bob and Sue Van Boskirk, Christian and Stacy Bach, Flowers on Broadway, Bob and Sue Van Newkirk and Thom and LaRita Van Boskirk.
To learn more about the event, watch for Olivia Wieseler’s interview with Denton and Hunt on an upcoming Table Talk on starherald.com.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thewnac.com or call 308-632-2226.