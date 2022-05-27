WNAC to open Sand Painters, Velo-sophy shows June 4

West Nebraska Arts Center will present two new shows with opening receptions on June 4.

The Sand Painters Art Guild will present a collection of original artwork, note cards, prints and more from art guild members in the main gallery.

“The great thing about this show is there will be a huge spectrum of mediums,” WNAC program manager Stephanie Coley said. “It will be a buffet of mediums.”

The guild is an organization open to all persons interested in the creation and promotion of the visual arts, with an emphasis in the north central Nebraska and south-central South Dakota area. The art center’s show will display 70 pieces of artwork and 19 different artists.

“I’m super excited because I’ll get to see a bunch of other professionals and they’re selling their artwork,” Coley said. “We will get to see new ways of doing techniques and hopefully find some hints and applications to apply to our own artwork.”

The second show is Velo-sophy A Bicycle Show, a themed group exhibit open to all media. The art center invites artists to showcase pieces of their interpretations using recycled bicycles or parts. The Western Nebraska Bicycling Club and organizers of the Rubidoux Rendezvous gravel race on June 25, chose the theme. The showcase will include bicycle memorabilia, paintings and 3-D bicycle art.

“This is going to be an out-of-the-box thinking show,” Coley said. “I’m not sure if it’s harder or easier for me as the theme is challenging because you don’t have any directions.”

As artists find inspirations for their bicycle interpretations, Coley said she hopes they challenge themselves to combine art and bicycles into something unique. “Don’t over-think it,” she said. “Let us see whatever you have. We love to see creativity, but people are hard on themselves. We are a community center, so we want to see whatever artwork you’ve got.”

The opening receptions for both shows are Saturday, June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres served. The exhibition is free and open to the public located at 106 E 18th St. The show will be on display June 2-26.

