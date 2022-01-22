WNAC's January artist Beth Cole reflects on artistic journey

Beth Cole, of Merna, has always been an artsy person. She began her artistic endeavors on the piano, but over the last decade she has been moving her artistic medium of choice to painting.
“I came … to painting from music. My first love was piano, and I still love piano,” she said. “I always wanted to paint, and I told my husband when I get older, I want to paint.”
Cole waited until she and her husband became empty nesters. With her kids off to college, she had more time to start a new hobby.
That hobby quickly became more than just a weekend pastime and more of a serious part of her life. She currently has her artwork being displayed at the West Nebraska Arts Center in the show “Love, Morning by Beth Cole.”
“Gretchen Peters — she’s (an) amazing artist and person, and she actually invited me to the Oregon Trail (Days) Art Show that’s in Gering, and so I showed there. And I met her in person and so many other fabulous people that put that show on and other artists, too, that showed. I just loved it,” Cole said. “Anyway, she (Peters) contacted me — I don’t know — maybe a month or so after that or a couple months and said they (WNAC) had an opening — someone had cancelled — and would I be interested in filling it. ... I said I would love to and thank you for thinking of me and I’d be honored.”
At first, Cole wasn't sure she could fill such a space, but she managed to fill the main gallery with beautiful landscape paintings of the morning hour.
“I am in love with the colors of morning. And the dependability of it,” Cole said in her artistic statement for the show. “Light overcomes darkness day after day. For it is a symbol of a bigger and better truth that gives hope to all of us. … ‘The Light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it’ (John 1:5). These paintings come from that special love letter that comes daily without fail. It is sent by the Creator of Light and signed ‘Love, Morning.’”
Cole had her opening reception for the show on Dec. 30, and it ended up being a kind of family reunion as well as a celebration of her artwork.
“A lot of people came, and I had a great time,” she said. “I have a big family. I’m from western Nebraska, from Chappell. I grew up on a wheat farm out there, and my dad is 88 and he came … with his wife, and my youngest sister lives in Ogallala and she bought another sister and my niece and another sister. So, I just had a bunch of people there. It was fun. And, I have a couple of cousins that one’s in Bridgeport and one’s in Scottsbluff and so they came, so it was fun.”
The opening reception also felt like a celebration of her artistic journey, she said, and how far she has come. When she first began painting, Cole said she had a lot to learn. She took a bunch of workshops and ended up tossing many a painting.
“The best thing that has taught me in life is practice, the ability to show up every day and don’t be afraid to throw something away. I’ve thrown so many things away,” she said, laughing, “and that’s how you learn.”
She experimented with various media, including watercolor, acrylic and oil. When she first tried oil, she knew she found her go-to.
“I’m just a slow painter, so I take my time, and oil allows me to be a little bit more flexible and come back and scrape something off or move it around or whatever, and I just love that,” she said.
Cole said she loves all aspects of painting, and she believes it’s because of her musical background. For her, music and painting — and all artistic forms for that matter — are connected.
“I came from the world of music, and I think music and art are so connected,” she said, “because — I was just thinking about this the other day — you think about a composer; we wouldn’t have music without a composer. And in art, composition is just so important to having a successful painting. And so, the root of that word is ‘compose.’ And so as an artist, you’re doing the same thing — you’re writing it, you’re writing the story, you’re writing the painting, you’re composing it, just like a composer of music would. So, they’re very connected.
“In the musical world, there’s the melody line and there’s harmony and there’s rhythm and there’s all of those things in painting also, so I feel like the two are really, really connected.”
Cole’s show will be in the Main Gallery at the West Nebraska Arts Center until Jan. 30. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.