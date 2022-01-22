WNAC's January artist Beth Cole reflects on artistic journey

The opening reception also felt like a celebration of her artistic journey, she said, and how far she has come. When she first began painting, Cole said she had a lot to learn. She took a bunch of workshops and ended up tossing many a painting.

“The best thing that has taught me in life is practice, the ability to show up every day and don’t be afraid to throw something away. I’ve thrown so many things away,” she said, laughing, “and that’s how you learn.”

She experimented with various media, including watercolor, acrylic and oil. When she first tried oil, she knew she found her go-to.

“I’m just a slow painter, so I take my time, and oil allows me to be a little bit more flexible and come back and scrape something off or move it around or whatever, and I just love that,” she said.

Cole said she loves all aspects of painting, and she believes it’s because of her musical background. For her, music and painting — and all artistic forms for that matter — are connected.