WNCC administrators say COVID-19 to blame for dip in enrollment

Student enrollment at Western Nebraska Community College dipped 5.6% this semester, continuing a trend of declining enrollment at the college, according to an enrollment report presented at a September Board of Governors meeting.

Administrators attributed part of this year’s decline to COVID-19 and the uncertainty the pandemic and subsequent economic contraction created.

“We knew that COVID-19 would have a little bit of an impact,” WNCC Registrar Roger Hovey told the board on Wednesday. “I think we did fairly well despite that.”

The 5.6% decline — about 97 students — was spread between the three campuses (Scottsbluff, Sidney, Alliance) and occurred in a number of areas. In total, there are 1,625 students at WNCC in the fall 2020 semester, according to the report.

Hovey said the data is important because it’s sent to a number of state and federal entities to aid decision-making in addition to the internal entities that require the data. He said that it also has an impact on the college’s yearly budget. A decline in enrollment means less money for the college since each student pays tuition and student fees, including housing costs for some students.

This semester’s decline continues a decade-long trend of enrollment decline. WNCC’s full-time enrollment peaked in 2010 with 1,229 students. While the numbers looked as though they’d bottom out 2016 and 2017, recent years have seen a continued decline.

However, some sections of student enrollment did see a slight gain in the fall semester. Full-time enrollment on the Alliance campus increased by eight students. Online students, full-time and part-time, at the Scottsbluff campus increased by 29.