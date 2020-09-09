WNCC administrators say COVID-19 to blame for dip in enrollment

Student enrollment at Western Nebraska Community College dipped 5.6% this semester, continuing a trend of declining enrollment at the college, according to an enrollment report presented at a September Board of Governors meeting.
Administrators attributed part of this year’s decline to COVID-19 and the uncertainty the pandemic and subsequent economic contraction created.
“We knew that COVID-19 would have a little bit of an impact,” WNCC Registrar Roger Hovey told the board on Wednesday. “I think we did fairly well despite that.”
The 5.6% decline — about 97 students — was spread between the three campuses (Scottsbluff, Sidney, Alliance) and occurred in a number of areas. In total, there are 1,625 students at WNCC in the fall 2020 semester, according to the report.
Hovey said the data is important because it’s sent to a number of state and federal entities to aid decision-making in addition to the internal entities that require the data. He said that it also has an impact on the college’s yearly budget. A decline in enrollment means less money for the college since each student pays tuition and student fees, including housing costs for some students.
This semester’s decline continues a decade-long trend of enrollment decline. WNCC’s full-time enrollment peaked in 2010 with 1,229 students. While the numbers looked as though they’d bottom out 2016 and 2017, recent years have seen a continued decline.
However, some sections of student enrollment did see a slight gain in the fall semester. Full-time enrollment on the Alliance campus increased by eight students. Online students, full-time and part-time, at the Scottsbluff campus increased by 29.
Other than a drop amopng first-year students, another source of enrollment decline was in international students.
Last year, WNCC had 65 full-time international students. This fall, just 39 attend WNCC, with an additional 11 attending in their home countries via online instruction part-time and five attending online full-time.
There are twenty countries represented at WNCC, according to Hovey.
Closures of international embassies, modifications to their daily operations and travel restrictions have made obtaining F-1 visas — the type international students require — increasingly difficult, Brian Elkins, assistant registrar and international student specialist at WNCC, told the Star-Herald in July.
Despite a hodgepodge of bans on who can enter the country during the pandemic, F-1 visa holders are currently allowed to travel into the U.S. to continue or start their educations. However, a federal restriction was put in place — then removed a few days later — to bar F-1 visa holders from coming into the U.S. whose classes were totally online.
Two other noteworthy enrollment changes were an increase in Hispanic students and a decline in students from larger high schools like Gering and Scottsbluff.
WNCC’s student body is 27% (428) Hispanic this fall, according to the report. The report said about 63% of students (988) are white or Caucasian, about 2% (37) are Native American. Another 2% of students (31) are Asian and 2.5% (38) are Black.
“It seems like every year I bring up that the number of Hispanic students is on the rise,” Hovey said. “That’s a positive trend there.”
For new high schoolers going to WNCC, Gering High School and Scottsbluff High School were the biggest sources. According to the report, 23 fewer Gering High students enrolled at WNCC this year, while seven more Scottsbluff High students enrolled compared to last year.
“That’s our seedbed, we want to get that back up,” Hovey said.
The report presented at Wednesday’s Board of Governors meeting recurs every semester. Another report will be presented in the spring 2021 semester.
