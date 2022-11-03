 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNCC announces audition dates for two spring productions

Western Nebraska Community College will be hosting auditions for two spring productions on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Auditions will be held in the Judy Chaloupka Theatre on the WNCC campus in Scottsbluff at 6:30 p.m. No preparation or experience is required, and scenes will be provided.

The two spring shows are “The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show” and “Bridge to Terabithia,” which continue a literary theme from earlier shows in 2022.

“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show” is set after the famous author’s death as he attempts to keep his stories alive in the form of an otherworldly radio show.

“Bridge to Terabithia” is a stage adaptation of Katherine Paterson's Newbery Award winning novel, in which two children create a fantasy world to escape and protect themselves from their true struggles.

The production of “Bridge to Terabithia” is in particular need of a young actor who can play the part of a five-year-old child.

Call back auditions will take place on Monday, Nov. 21.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

