WNCC board approves $28 million budget

Another year, another $28 million.

Western Nebraska Community College Board of Governors unanimously approved it’s 2020-2021 budget — along with a modest tuition and fee raise, no increase or decrease in the tax rate, and a $1.4 million reduction of its own reserves.

The 2020-2021 budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1 with the sunset of fiscal year 2020, also excluded funds for three programs either because there was a lack of enrollment in the program or because WNCC could not find an instructor, according to Vice President of Administrative Services Lynne Koski.

WNCC is the largest community college in Western Nebraska and serves about 1,625 students between three campuses, according to the college’s fall 2020 enrollment report. According to the same report, the vast majority (about 76%) of credit hours are taken by residents of the 11 Panhandle counties.

The 2020-2021 budget is nearly 10% reduction to last year’s budget, though the majority of the $2.8 million reduction occurred because of a one-time payment last year to renovate and refurbish some of the campus’s buildings.

Excluding the one-time payment from last semester, WNCC’s 2020 budget is a slight decrease from last year of about .2% or about $55,000 dollars.

The enrollment has trended down over the years, from a high of 1,229 full-time students in 2010 to 711 in 2020. That’s caused a reduction in tuition and fees, as well as a reduction of state aid since the distribution to community colleges is based on enrollment, according to Koski.