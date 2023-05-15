Saturday was a busy day at Western Nebraska Community College with 293 students taking part in graduation ceremonies.

In addition to WNCC’s 91st commencement ceremony, the nursing department had 48 students take part in its nurses’ pinning ceremony. The Adult Basic Education department had 19 students who earned their GEDs.

WNCC Interim President John Marrin; Maya Wilson, president of Phi Theta Kappa, and former state Sen. John Stinner addressed the graduates during the commencement ceremony.

Marrin told the graduates and families and friends in attendance to live a fulfilling life.

“We all need a path of lifelong learning,” he said. “One of the things I want you not to forget is to stay engaged in the world around you and continuing to grow and discover and share yourself. Engagement means things to your life and a purpose for the long hours to your career. Like Winston Churchill said, ‘We make a living by what we get but we make a life for what we get.’”

Stinner told the crowd that he grew up one of seven children and neither of his parents graduated from high school. He told the graduates that anything is possible and talked about how he got started and became successful in the banking business despite obstacles like a downed economy and previous banks having failed in the area.

His parents taught him and his siblings that a college education serves as a pathway to a better and meaningful life.

“Whether you are going to go on and get additional education or if you are going to enter the workforce, these are exciting times,” Stinner said. “These are exciting times because throughout my lifetime, I’ve never seen the unemployment rate consistently below 4%.”

Stinner talked about the dual credit classes that he helped start up as a Nebraska senator, pointing to the success of the program using Gering High School’s Kealan Hawley as an example. Hawley earned an associate degree from WNCC over the weekend and will graduate from Gering High School next weekend.

Stinner said this generation of graduates must adapt to change, including robotics and artificial intelligence.

“I started in banking 40-plus years ago,” he said. “I remember sitting on the fender of my dad’s car handing him tools while he was tuning the engine by adjusting the carburetion and the diagnostics by ear. Today, that has changed. Today, you take your car in and a guy shows up with a white coat with instruments that he plugs in that does the diagnostics. There is probably more computer chips than probably what we sent up in the first spacecraft.”

Stinner said embracing change equals lifelong learning.

“The only thing I want to tell you now is get out of your comfort zone. There is a lot of times you will get opportunities to expand yourself, opportunities to take on new tasks,” he said. “One of the things that bothered me the most when I was an employer is when I asked an employee to take on a new task (and their reply was), ‘Well, I am not sure I want to do that, I am not sure I am comfortable.’ Boy, do you limit yourself, you limit your opportunities ...”

After Stinner’s speech, the graduates walked across the stage and received their diplomas before celebrating with family and friends.

In the pinning ceremony, 26 nurses got their associate degrees and an additional 22 received their practical nursing pins.

WNCC nursing instructor Jennifer Seiler said she was proud of all the accomplishments achieved by the nursing graduates.

Seiler said, “Becoming a nurse is complex and doesn’t stop at graduation; we are lifelong learners who provide our patients with the utmost safe and competent care. I tell my students that I am teaching them to be the best they can be because someday, we could work side by side, and our patients deserve the best care.”

Also Saturday, the Adult Basic Education ceremonies recognized 19 individuals who received their GED diplomas. Rachel Mitchell, the WNCC Adult Basic Education director, said it was an exciting evening to see the hard work that these graduates put in to get that diploma.

“The Adult Basic Education graduation celebrated students who earned their GED. The ceremony is incredibly special to everyone involved and went incredibly well,” Mitchell said. “We took time to spotlight every student during the graduation ceremony. ... It’s truly moving to see so much love and support in one space.”