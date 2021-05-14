WNCC hosting Veteran Stand Down event on June 2-3

SCOTTSBLUFF — In collaboration with Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Nebraska Department of Labor, VetSet Nebraska, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Western Nebraska Community College TRIO Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program will be hosting a Stand Down event for all area veterans on June 2 and 3 at the John N. Harms Center.

The program was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the TRIO VUB program is happy to offer the event this year.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to host the event last year,” TRIO VUB Program Assistant Christine Wolf said. “There are some really valuable resources available to veterans in the Panhandle and we are excited to bring them all together in one location so our veterans and their families can walk through and see exactly what all they need.”

Between 30 and 40 agencies are expected to attend the Scottsbluff Stand Down to provide information on services available in the area for veterans and their families. Some of the services include VA benefits, housing referrals, employment services, and more.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 2, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 3. All veterans and their families are welcome.

For questions regarding the Stand Down event, please contact Wolf at wolfc@wncc.edu or 308-635-6042.