WNCC hosts varied painting classes for all ages

Eversole has been a painting instructor since 2000 and has hosted classes at the college for nearly as long.

“I do create my own paintings for the acrylics. I do follow some of the Bob Ross paintings when I am teaching his technique. I also try to do local scenery in classes which are my own creations,” Eversole told the Star-Herald in an email. “... I try to pick paintings that will teach students how to use the different brushes and the strokes you can create with them. I also teach values of color. A little about composition, how to mix colors. I pick subjects so the students learn to paint landscapes and florals.”

Like Zitterkopf, some participants bring along family members to the classes. Sometimes they bring children or grandchildren, or other times they bring along their parents.

“It’s just a nice bonding time and they have fun doing it,” Eversole said. “I have had students that have painted with me for over 20 years. They just keep coming back because it’s fun, it’s social, and it’s therapeutic. Some people put their paintings ... in the fair and stuff like that. I’ve had people come up and do private lessons.”