WNCC hosts varied painting classes for all ages

On Thursday morning in the John N. Harms Center at Western Nebraska Community College, seven individuals came together to paint. Instructor Rachelle Eversole had provided each participant with a canvas, the design already sketched on in order to save time.
She taught them how to emulate an acrylic painting of a flowerpot. She showed them when to use crisscross strokes or straight lines, and how to add black or white to bring shadow or light to their compositions.
Some of the painters had been learning from Eversole for years, while for others, it was only their first or second class.
“I was here last summer with each of my grandchildren individually for their birthday gifts ... and I have painted a couple times by myself, too,” participant Laurie Zitterkopf said.
She also took her daughter to a class taught by Eversole years ago. She said she particularly likes how the instructor teaches her students to paint flowers.
“As far as I’m concerned, I didn’t have an artistic bone in my body, but I’ve actually gotten so that I can draw and paint things and recognize them, and I’m starting to make my own cards,” Zitterkopf said.
This acrylic painting class was just one such opportunity the WNCC provides for people in the area to learn how to paint. Eversole teaches one of these classes, in addition to a Bob Ross-inspired painting session, monthly. There are also summer opportunities for kids and regular arts courses for WNCC students during the semester.
Eversole has been a painting instructor since 2000 and has hosted classes at the college for nearly as long.
“I do create my own paintings for the acrylics. I do follow some of the Bob Ross paintings when I am teaching his technique. I also try to do local scenery in classes which are my own creations,” Eversole told the Star-Herald in an email. “... I try to pick paintings that will teach students how to use the different brushes and the strokes you can create with them. I also teach values of color. A little about composition, how to mix colors. I pick subjects so the students learn to paint landscapes and florals.”
Like Zitterkopf, some participants bring along family members to the classes. Sometimes they bring children or grandchildren, or other times they bring along their parents.
“It’s just a nice bonding time and they have fun doing it,” Eversole said. “I have had students that have painted with me for over 20 years. They just keep coming back because it’s fun, it’s social, and it’s therapeutic. Some people put their paintings ... in the fair and stuff like that. I’ve had people come up and do private lessons.”
On this occasion, the participants were all older, though this isn’t always the case. Eversole said she likes it when young children join in her classes so long as they can pay attention and follow along. Sometimes, they can even out-paint all their older classmates.
“Today, we are really lacking some of those individuals with creativity, people who are able to think outside the box. That’s one of the beginning pieces, starting when they’re very, very young,” said Patsy Yager, an early childhood education instructor at the college.
Yager teaches WNCC students how to teach young children a variety of subjects, including art. She also teaches children directly during summer classes at the Harms Center. Among these classes are watercolor and acrylic painting sessions.
Yager said it’s important to help children express their creativity at every age.
“We don’t have as much art in elementary school, and especially junior high and high school, as we really should ... but I think it’s really important, and the age we can do that well is the very beginning,” Yager said.