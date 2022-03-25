WNCC instructor Royce Ammon hopes his love of learning is ‘contagious’

For nearly three decades, social sciences instructor Royce Ammon has graced the campus of Western Nebraska Community College. His presence has seemingly always been appreciated by students. He, his bowties and his love of learning are well-known around campus.

“In my humble judgment, not to be confused with anyone else’s, were someone to aspire to be a teacher, the first and the ultimate and absolute prerequisite is that one must first fall in love with learning,” Ammon said. “I have been blessed to be able to fall in love with learning somewhere in the process and recognizing the profound transformation that learning can produce in one’s life, and I am absolutely passionate and driven to share that with as many people as I possibly can.”

Ammon has always had a love of learning, but he wasn’t always a teacher. Prior to being an educator, he served as a business owner, in which he wrote, produced and developed training programs, and a professional pilot, in which he was a flight instructor. However, what connected all three careers was his love for education, and that’s what eventually brought him into the education realm.

“What the common thread through all of those was teaching,” he said. “…And so I kind of had — I guess you would say — a confluence of events in the early to mid-1980s that really led me to return to my love of education. … I came to an understanding that I really did want to teach and I really wanted to teach in a college, and that has certainly been borne out over the last three plus decades.”

Now, Ammon, who teaches courses like American government, American history, world history and international relations, hopes to share the passion he has for learning with his students, whom he refers to as his colleagues in learning.

“The thing that captivated me was I really wanted to try to make some sense out of this world in which we live,” he said. “…You can’t catch something from someone unless they have the real contagion, and it’s been my driving passion that somehow I might be able to be contagious in terms of a love of learning.”

For plenty of his students, his passion has been contagious. Ammon has received many letters, emails and general positive feedback from students about the impact he has had on their education.

One current student in her second year at WNCC, Liz Berge, said that Ammon has helped her broaden her thinking and develop a similar passion to his.

“Mr. Ammon showed me how to think outside of my own perspective and (helped with) opening my mind, broadening it to other ideas and applying it not only just (to) school life, but all approaches to life and really helped me understand how the world works, better … and so I have been a fan of Mr. Ammon for a long time,” she said.

Currently, Ammon has been teaching his students remotely due to the pandemic and being immunocompromised. However, while the pandemic has limited his ability to be physically present on campus for the last couple years, Ammon still found a way to make a meaningful impact on his current students, thanks to his already forward-thinking on the future of education.

“I developed a method of delivery that’s called polysynchronous courses, where every course that I delivered, prior to COVID-19, originated in a classroom on the physical campus in Scottsbluff for WNCC, was broadcast through our ITV (interactive TV system) to our other campuses in Sidney and Alliance,” he said. “At the very same time, it was broadcast in a live stream onto the worldwide web, fully interactive audio and video, with the PowerPoint on the screen so that the students on the web are seeing precisely the same thing as are the students in the classroom, so that the students on the web are enjoying precisely the same level of interactivity as are the students in the classroom. And, everything that was going on in the live stream at the very same instant was being recorded, and that recording was uploaded and available for students whose schedules did not permit them to join us in the live stream. … Since the fall of 2016, every course that I have taught has been conducted in this polysynchronous format.

“…That whole concept of the ‘University of Everywhere’ through online learning, but online learning that strives to do absolutely everything possible to replicate in the virtual world, the interactivity, the interconnectedness, the personal rapport, that you would have in a physical classroom — that type of online learning is the future of higher education.”

While the way education looks might be changing, what will never change, at least for Ammon, is his passion for learning. Whether students are learning from him or he from them, education is where his heart will always lie.

“I learn every bit as much from them as they may learn from me,” Ammon said. “…Learning, by the way, is the key that unlocks understanding. Absent learning, there is no one understanding. That is something about which I am passionate, and I plan to continue, all of the things being permissible, doing that for as long as I’m physically able to do so.”

Berge said, “I think everyone should take at least one class with Mr. Ammon, and he’s got a lot of choices and options for classes too. I think just having a teacher like that, he’s just a really special one. And WNCC is lucky to have him.”

