WNCC, insurer pay out $710,000 to family of student killed in aviation accident

Western Nebraska Community College and the Western Community College Area Board of Governors reached a settlement of a claim with the estate of 24-year-old Zhaoxin Chen of Xi-an, China, who died in an aviation program accident last year.

Chen was one of two students who died on Thursday, April 1, 2021. At the time, WNCC officials said the two students were completing hands-on work on an airplane engine inside the Aviation Maintenance facility in Sidney. Few details were released about the accident.

During the Wednesday, May 18, regular Board of Governor’s meeting, attorney Phil Kelly informed the board that Chen’s estate received $700,000 from the college’s insurance company and $10,000 from WNCC.

“The agreement provides for payment of $700,000, plus $10,000 for expenses,” he said.

Kelly brought the settlement agreement before the board as required by statute 84-713, which requires a public entity or public agency to maintain a public written or electronic record of all settled claims.

Fellow aviation student Yemin An, 21, of Seoul, South Korea, was also killed. Both students were sophomores enrolled in WNCC’s Aviation Maintenance Technician program. Details on any settlement for An’s death were not disclosed nor discussed during the meeting.

The Star-Herald submitted a public records request to obtain the agreement. The Star-Herald will update this report once those documents are released.

