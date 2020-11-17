WNCC performing arts provides weekly virtual arts enrichment

Vocal music director Patrick Newell said doing virtual performances as trained live performers was a bit of an adjustment, but it has provided excellent learning opportunities for the students.

“It really took some trial and error to figure out what was going to work with the students,” he said. “I would say that I’ve definitely learned a lot this semester and that each recording has sounded better than the one before it.”

Each program has been experimenting with the best way to present their art form virtually. While the choir has begun using individual headsets for each student, the concert band — now split into a brass choir and woodwinds choir — uses just two microphones in the front of the band. The theater has been using iPhones to film their scenes and editing them together on Adobe Premiere.

Going virtual forced the professors and students to learn something new. The department heads have been excited by the prospect of providing more educational value to their programs, and giving them learning opportunities that could help their students in their careers down the road.