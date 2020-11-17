WNCC performing arts provides weekly virtual arts enrichment

Trumpet blasts and saxophone squeals sounded throughout the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center at Western Nebraska Community College the evening of Thursday, Nov. 12 as instrumental music director Nathaniel Johnson prepares his jazz band to perform—virtually.
With the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating changes, the Performing and Visual Arts program at WNCC decided to move its entire 2020-21 season virtual this year.
Despite moving away from live performances, the programs have found a way to provide a little artistic enrichment to the community every week through its Fine Arts Fridays initiative.
“My wife’s orchestra director for the Cheyenne Symphony did a little performance and it was live-streamed,” Johnson said, recalling how the initiative got started back in April. “And I thought, ‘Well, what a neat way for people to be able to continue performing.’”
Johnson got to talking with the other performing arts instructors and beginning with the theater’s virtual performance of “Macbeth” in mid-April, they began producing videos of different fine arts areas every Friday.
Performances have included everything from instrument solos to choir ensembles. Professors, students, alumni and community members have all contributed to the Fine Arts Fridays.
Vocal music director Patrick Newell said doing virtual performances as trained live performers was a bit of an adjustment, but it has provided excellent learning opportunities for the students.
“It really took some trial and error to figure out what was going to work with the students,” he said. “I would say that I’ve definitely learned a lot this semester and that each recording has sounded better than the one before it.”
Each program has been experimenting with the best way to present their art form virtually. While the choir has begun using individual headsets for each student, the concert band — now split into a brass choir and woodwinds choir — uses just two microphones in the front of the band. The theater has been using iPhones to film their scenes and editing them together on Adobe Premiere.
Going virtual forced the professors and students to learn something new. The department heads have been excited by the prospect of providing more educational value to their programs, and giving them learning opportunities that could help their students in their careers down the road.
“The theater departments invested in some computers, so the students can actually learn with Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere,” theatre arts director Francesca Mintowt-Czyz said. “They can actually learn these programs, which I hope will help them be better able to enter the professional industry being able to create their own vocal reels, video reels, performance reels, whatever they are, and then hopefully all the performing arts students, if they need that, they have access to something that can do that for them.”
Of course, nothing beats the power of live performances, and the program heads agreed that when the COVID-19 restrictions finally pass, they will happily go back to performing live. Still, the educational value of the virtual performances is not lost on them.
“I think that the experience is valuable educationally, to do stuff in a recording studio setting. So I think I would continue that on some level,” Johnson said. “I think we would probably want to go back to live performance, because that’s really what it’s all about, but still do a couple of tunes in a studio setting.”
Newell said, “I think for me, it might be good to do this once a semester so that the students have the experience of what it is like being in a recording studio. I think that that’s a good experience, but I feel like we’re just not able to get the same experience when we get performing on stage. And for us as live performers, I think that that’s something that I really want to keep focusing on. That needs to be the focus of the work that we’re doing.”
There are only four Fine Arts Fridays left for 2020. They are scheduled as follows:
Nov. 20: “Believer” by Imagine Dragons arrangement performed by WNCC Chorus
Nov. 27: “A Christmas Carol” performed by the theater program
Dec. 4: “Somebody to Love” by Queen performed by band and vocal choirs
Dec. 11: “A Very Valley Christmas” performed by all performing arts programs
The Fine Arts Fridays will return in 2021 on Jan. 15 with the jazz band performing “Dream a Little Dream” in tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. to celebrate his birthday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.