Western Nebraska Community College will host a series of response tours this spring, one in each of the 12 counties in its service area.

The first session is scheduled for Feb. 27 in the Coral E. Richards Board Room on the Scottsbluff Campus. Each session will feature a presentation and time for question-and-answer exchange.

"After traveling throughout the Panhandle last spring to listen to the needs and concerns of the communities, we wanted to organize a response tour to show that we have listened and are taking action to address some of those needs," interim President John Marrin said. "We really enjoyed visiting all of our Western Nebraska communities, and we’re eager to go back out and show the progress that we've made so far, and the plans we have for the near and distant future.”

Topics to be discussed will include WNCC's 2023-2027 strategic plan "Re-envisioning WNCC," program development (Construction Trades, Community Coordinators), and more.

The Scotts Bluff County session will begin at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Additional sessions have been scheduled for Morrill County (Bridgeport) on March 1; Banner County (Harrisburg) on March 6; Cheyenne County (Sidney) on March 10; Deuel County (Chappell) on March 13; Sioux County (Harrison) on March 31; Box Butte County (Alliance) on April 5; Grant County (Hyannis) on April 12; Cherry County (Cody) on April 17; Sheridan County (Gordon) on April 21; Dawes County (Chadron) on April 24; Garden County (Oshkosh) on April 26; and Kimball County (Kimball) on May 3.

Dates are subject to change due to weather. For more information, including the time and location of each event, contact Jennifer Dicken at dickenj@wncc.edu or 308-635-6101.