WNCC president, former mayor join TCD Board of Directors

Twin Cities Development is welcoming two new board members to its nine-member board. The TCD Board is made up of leaders from nine major industry sectors, including manufacturing, food processing, agriculture, information technology, transportation/logistics, education, legal, health care and retail. Carmen Simone will represent the education sector and Randy Meininger the health care sector for the TCD Board.
Simone joined Western Nebraska Community College as its sixth president in November 2019. Prior to joining WNCC, Simone was the founding vice president and dean at the University of South Dakota Community College in Sioux Falls. She also spent five years as President of Trinidad State Jr. College and time at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho and Casper College in Wyoming. She has a doctorate in chemistry from the University of North Dakota.
Randy Meininger is a native of the Scottsbluff/Gering area. He attended WNCC and Chadron State receiving his license as a nationally registered paramedic. Randy has been the co-owner of Valley Ambulance Services Inc. since 1979 and manages ambulance services in Scottsbluff/Gering as well as in Chadron, Gordon, Kimball, Oshkosh, Ogallala and Sidney for Regional West Medical Center.
Meininger served as the mayor of Scottsbluff from 2006 – 2018 and has served on the Nebraska Information Technology Board and the Vice-President of the Rural Nebraska Regional Ambulance network.
Randy was named Scottsbluff’s 2010 Citizen of the Year.
TCD thanks outgoing board members George Schlothauer Jr. and Dr. Jason Webb. Schlothauer will be leaving ESU#13 and taking a principal position with Bridgeport Public Schools. Webb, owner of Webb Eyecare and co-owner of Elite Healthcare Center, is leaving the board to focus on a new appointment to the Nebraska Optometry Association board and his kid’s high school activities.