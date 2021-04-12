WNCC president, former mayor join TCD Board of Directors

Twin Cities Development is welcoming two new board members to its nine-member board. The TCD Board is made up of leaders from nine major industry sectors, including manufacturing, food processing, agriculture, information technology, transportation/logistics, education, legal, health care and retail. Carmen Simone will represent the education sector and Randy Meininger the health care sector for the TCD Board.

Simone joined Western Nebraska Community College as its sixth president in November 2019. Prior to joining WNCC, Simone was the founding vice president and dean at the University of South Dakota Community College in Sioux Falls. She also spent five years as President of Trinidad State Jr. College and time at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho and Casper College in Wyoming. She has a doctorate in chemistry from the University of North Dakota.

Randy Meininger is a native of the Scottsbluff/Gering area. He attended WNCC and Chadron State receiving his license as a nationally registered paramedic. Randy has been the co-owner of Valley Ambulance Services Inc. since 1979 and manages ambulance services in Scottsbluff/Gering as well as in Chadron, Gordon, Kimball, Oshkosh, Ogallala and Sidney for Regional West Medical Center.