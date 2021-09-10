 Skip to main content
WNCC, ReConnect donate to United Way
WNCC, ReConnect donate to United Way

WNCC student donation to United Way

Members of WNCC and ReConnect presented United Way of Western Nebraska with an $870 check that will be applied toward United Way’s 2021 General Campaign Pictured in front from left to right: Cassidy Baum, Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful Executive Director, Steph Black, United Way of Western Nebraska executive director, WNCC Interim President John Marrin, and Amy Winters, WNCC Phi Theta Kappa adviser.

 COURTESY PHOTO/WNCC

SCOTTSBLUFF - Members of WNCC and ReConnect presented United Way of Western Nebraska with an $870 check that will be applied toward United Way’s 2021 General Campaign.

The funds were raised by doing litter pickup as part of Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful’s Adopt-a-Spot grant program. In total, WNCC and ReConnect volunteers picked a total of 2,011 pounds of litter in 2020.

WNCC Phi Theta Kappa Adviser Amy Winters said in a press release, “We decided to apply for a KSGB grant to do litter pickup as a fundraiser. It evolved and more groups around campus and in the community decided to get involved.

“Our men’s basketball team and softball team helped. ReConnect volunteered. Our student-athletes partnered with Reconnect students, and it was great for those students to have that connection. With so many groups involved, we decided to give the money back to the community.”

