 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WNCC reopens testing center for professional development, certification exams

  • 0

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College officially reopened the Professional Testing Center in the John N. Harms Center on the Scottsbluff Campus.

The Professional Testing Center administers a variety of professional certification exams for community members looking to further their careers or maintain their current certifications. Some of the options at the Testing Center include Prometric testing for auto mechanics, Nebraska insurance, education, and healthcare; PearsonVUE testing for paramedics, EMTs, other healthcare workers, and GED testing; and PSI exams for real estate, water treatment, and pesticide application professionals. Various exams are also offered through Kryterion.

“We are so excited to be fully functional again after two years,” Tammie Kleich, academic testing & tutoring services director said. “We have had numerous calls from community members who have needed this testing because of the time, extra cost, and scheduling conflicts involved in going to another center. This service is incredibly important for the entire Panhandle, and we are proud to be able to offer professional testing to our community once again.”

People are also reading…

Prometrics testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; and PearsonVUE/Criterion testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays. The Testing Center at WNCC is the only location in the Panhandle. Other testing centers are located in North Platte; Rapid City, South Dakota; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

For more information about the Professional Testing Center, visit wncc.edu or contact Kleich, academic testing and tutoring services director, at kleicht@wncc.edu or 308-635-6072.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emporium Express moves in

Emporium Express moves in

After months of discussion, the decision was unanimous: the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering will become the third Em…

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday its intent to stop Essential Air Service (EAS) from 29 airports, including the Western Nebraska Regional A…

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News