WNCC reopens testing center for professional development, certification exams

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College officially reopened the Professional Testing Center in the John N. Harms Center on the Scottsbluff Campus.

The Professional Testing Center administers a variety of professional certification exams for community members looking to further their careers or maintain their current certifications. Some of the options at the Testing Center include Prometric testing for auto mechanics, Nebraska insurance, education, and healthcare; PearsonVUE testing for paramedics, EMTs, other healthcare workers, and GED testing; and PSI exams for real estate, water treatment, and pesticide application professionals. Various exams are also offered through Kryterion.

“We are so excited to be fully functional again after two years,” Tammie Kleich, academic testing & tutoring services director said. “We have had numerous calls from community members who have needed this testing because of the time, extra cost, and scheduling conflicts involved in going to another center. This service is incredibly important for the entire Panhandle, and we are proud to be able to offer professional testing to our community once again.”

Prometrics testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; and PearsonVUE/Criterion testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays. The Testing Center at WNCC is the only location in the Panhandle. Other testing centers are located in North Platte; Rapid City, South Dakota; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

For more information about the Professional Testing Center, visit wncc.edu or contact Kleich, academic testing and tutoring services director, at kleicht@wncc.edu or 308-635-6072.

