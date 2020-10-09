WNCC’s Amy Winters wins NDEC Teacher of the Year

ALLIANCE — Western Nebraska Community College’s Amy Winters, math instructor, was recently honored as the Nebraska Developmental Education Consortium’s (NDEC) Teacher of the Year.

Hallie Feil, WNCC dean of instruction, nominated Winters because of her contributions to the Nebraska Math Readiness Project (NRMP) at WNCC, and fostering developmental math courses for online delivery. The NMRP provides a bridge to success for high school seniors who need to improve their math skills before entering and completing a college-level math course.

“Amy has committed herself to the success of our students and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award,” Feil said. “WNCC is lucky to have such a dedicated faculty member and we congratulate her on this award.”

Winters first joined WNCC in 2004 as an assistant volleyball coach. In 2011, she became a full-time math instructor. On Friday, Oct. 2, she was announced as the Teacher of the Year honoree at the NDEC’s virtual conference. Feil presented Winters with the award in front of many WNCC staff and faculty members.

“Winning the award was a very humbling experience,” Winter said. “Teaching is my passion and to be recognized by my colleagues is such an honor. Several of my colleagues were outside my door waiting for the announcement via Zoom. Everyone was cheering and clapping. I got a little emotional.”