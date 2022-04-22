WNCC Student Art Exhibit opens May 5 in WNAC Bronson Gallery

The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Mid–American Arts Alliance and the National Endowment of the Arts announces plans to present a collection of original art from Western Nebraska Community College students in the Bronson Gallery. The exhibit is open to all WNCC students enrolled in courses for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are honored to host such a group of artists,” said program manager Stephanie Coley. “It is always fun to see the art that comes from the college.”

The public is cordially invited to join the arts center for an opening reception on Thursday, May 5 from 5—7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served, and all are welcome.

The WNCC Student Art Exhibit can be viewed in the Bronson Gallery May 5—29. Visit the gallery Tuesday—Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1—5 p.m. WNAC is closed Mondays. Gallery admission is free and open to the public.

