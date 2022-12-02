 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNCC Theatre Club to host Night of Arts

The Western Nebraska Community College Theatre Club will host a Night of Arts on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theatre.

The show pieces were selected, produced and organized entirely by the Theatre Club. The performance will begin with a Cabaret, with songs selected and directed by Bretly Crawford, followed by a stand-up routine by Caiden Heramb and concluding with a one-act production titled “Next!” directed by John Plasencio.

Price of admission will be "pay what you can" at the door. The event will also include a toy drive for area children. Attendees may bring unwrapped gifts for kids to be placed in a collection box in the lobby.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

