The theater department at Western Nebraska Community College will premier its latest production this weekend.

“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show” was written by Jason Pizzarello and Patrick Greene, and it combines classic stories by renowned horror author Edgar Allan Poe with the stylings of an old-time radio show.

WNCC Theatre Director Violette Briggs said that the show was a good fit for the season’s literary theme, which previously featured “The Pajama Game” based on the novel “7½ Cents” by Richard Bissell and will continue with a theatrical production of Katherine Paterson’s Newbery Award-winning novel “Bridge to Terabithia” in May.

This weekend’s show features student John Plasencio, a theater major whose focus falls on directing and playwriting, in the director’s seat.

“It’s been a pleasure to mentor John; his growth as a director within the brief two-week rehearsal period is a joy to see,” said Briggs. “He has a natural ability to understand actors and speak to them uniquely. John offers new interpretations of some of Poe’s work and has made sure to include comedic relief.”

Plasencio said that the show had some unique challenges, but that the cast went all-out to get ready for this weekend’s shows.

“This show combines four of Edgar Allan Poe’s most famous works with an old school radio show. With that being said, the text is difficult to work with, but the actors have worked hard to convey the stories in a way that is palatable to a modern audience,” he said.

Plasencio also highlighted some of the unique aspects of the radio show format, including the use of sound effects produced live on stage.

“This show also gives the opportunity for live foley artists to use sound to bring the readings to life,” he said.

Several other WNCC students and graduates will also have their work featured in the production, including two who tackled lighting and costumes.

“This is Lola Sabala’s first stab at designing lights and they have absolutely nailed the Poe sensibility. Similarly, Adrianna Casias, a recent WNCC Theatre graduate, has tried her hand at costuming this uniquely placed and challenging radio show,” said Briggs.

The opportunities did not end there. Briggs said that the cast and crew were the recipients of a new experience at WNCC that helped them connect with Edgar Allan Poe’s writings on a deeper level.

“Our students have had the opportunity to work for the first time with a dramaturg, Chris Reisig, guiding their understanding of Poe, his works, the era and the language of the text,” she said.

Those in attendance will even get a closer look at the show’s set pieces through a lobby display by set designer Jared Polich, which will be waiting for them just inside the door.

“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show” has a runtime of 90 minutes. Two shows are available, one on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and another on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available now at wncc.edu/performingarts.

