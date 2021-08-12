WNCC unveils new law enforcement simulator

“It’s more on demand for them,” Mader said, talking about the unpredictability of law enforcement shifts due to calls.

Lt. Ray Huffman, of the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, said the department has regularly used the simulator for training new officers and increasing the skill level of officers.

“This machine helps us train in judgment in response of officers without actually going to a range and shooting or actually getting somebody to hurt,” he said. “You can go through scenarios and rehearse them and evaluate how somebody responds or how they make their judgment and then you can increase their skill level.”

Within 30 minutes, he said, trainers can run through about 10 scenarios . . . And that’s the whole purpose of this. So we can take this machine and in 30 minutes with an office Sir, we could run through maybe up to 10 scenarios that you would never be able to do on the street, or any other way.”

Mader and Huffman said the system is also a valuable tool for teaching the public and officials the types of scenarios that officers experience. Huffman said that they have had attorneys, mayors, commissioners and others view the scenarios.

Mader said that the system is offered to all law enforcement agencies throughout the Panhandle.

Any agencies interested in the VirTra training system can contact Mader, 308-630-6556 or maderd@wncc.edu.

