WNCC unveils new law enforcement simulator

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Scottsbluff Police Officer Jonathan Weitzel had a contentious encounter with a person being stopped for traffic.
At first, after he pulled the man over, the man argued with the officer, complaining that he hadn’t been speeding. Weitzel stayed on course, asking the man to calm down and provide his license, registration and other information.
Eventually, the man complied and provided his registration.
The stop described wasn’t an actual stop, but a simulation that Weitzel participated into as Western Nebraska Community College unveiled its new VirTra V100 law enforcement simulator. A handful of agencies, from Chadron to Gering, were the first to try the simulator during training at the college Wednesday.
Doug Mader, WNCC’s workforce development director, said the college has been offering a simulator, at no cost to agencies, called MILO for about 10 years. Over that time, he said, the college provided more than 2,100 hours of training to agencies throughout the Panhandle to an estimated 580 officers, some of who went through the training multiple times.
Recently, the college decided to update its training.
“It’s really a decision-making simulator,” he said. “You can go through scenarios, and decide how to interact with the situation going on screen, things to say, do, how to respond, how to react.”
Officers can interact with different situations including domestic violence situations, active shooter, traffic stops, even how to interact when encountering a call about a dog.
In the case of an active shooter scenario, he said, “No one gets hurt, no one gets harmed. You turn the computer off and go home.”
As the college reviewed its programs, and budgets, Mader said the decision was made to upgrade the system.
“Technology changes. The laptop was 10 years old,” he said. “...I thought, ‘What a perfect time. It was really, really great for us to invest in a new training (system).”
The college went through the bidding process and selected the VirTra system, which offers a wealth of scenarios for officers to train on. A VirTra training representative said there are nearly 300 different scenarios and each of the scenarios can be individualized, often times dependent on the officer’s response, or even as in the field, regardless of the officer’s response or other factors.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office will be the first department to use the new system at its department. The system is mobile, with a mobile projection screen, projector and laptop. WNCC plays the role of training provider, with the agencies doing the training.
The mobility of the training allows departments to use the training over a few days’ time, giving them time to work officers of different shifts through the training as available and multiple scenarios.
“It’s more on demand for them,” Mader said, talking about the unpredictability of law enforcement shifts due to calls.
Lt. Ray Huffman, of the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, said the department has regularly used the simulator for training new officers and increasing the skill level of officers.
“This machine helps us train in judgment in response of officers without actually going to a range and shooting or actually getting somebody to hurt,” he said. “You can go through scenarios and rehearse them and evaluate how somebody responds or how they make their judgment and then you can increase their skill level.”
Within 30 minutes, he said, trainers can run through about 10 scenarios . . . And that’s the whole purpose of this. So we can take this machine and in 30 minutes with an office Sir, we could run through maybe up to 10 scenarios that you would never be able to do on the street, or any other way.”
Mader and Huffman said the system is also a valuable tool for teaching the public and officials the types of scenarios that officers experience. Huffman said that they have had attorneys, mayors, commissioners and others view the scenarios.
Mader said that the system is offered to all law enforcement agencies throughout the Panhandle.
Any agencies interested in the VirTra training system can contact Mader, 308-630-6556 or maderd@wncc.edu.