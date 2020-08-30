WNCC's TRIO program looks forward

Between a hectic schedule, working for low wages and rigors of academia, college can be a wayward voyage.
But for some students, those ordinary stressors can be just the tip of the iceberg. Some students face additional challenges like finding daycare for their children, reintegrating into school after a decade of being in the workforce or filling out the litany of paperwork that comes with college.
That’s where TRIO comes in.
TRIO is a federally funded program designed to support disadvantaged college students so they can completing their degrees. For some, disadvantaged means being a first-generation college student or from low-income families or struggling to get passing grades.
Now, the program’s local outlet at Western Nebraska Community College is looking toward its future after receiving a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education that will fund the program another five years, according to a news release from the college.
The students that TRIO is meant to aid enter college via non-traditional paths, meaning they aren’t coming straight out of high school, or they come from low-income families. These students are often called non-traditional students.
The program is also restricted to legal U.S. residents.
Two women — Janet Craven and Michelle Talbot — are the program’s core.
They are also two examples of why TRIO exists and what TRIO can do for its students. Craven is TRIO’s assistant director and first-generation college student who graduated from Eastern Wyoming College in 1979. Talbot is one of TRIOs tutors and an alumna.
In addition to being one of the program’s two tutors, Talbot is also an alumna of WNCC’s TRIO.
Talbot moved to the Scottsbluff area from Flint, Michigan, in 2010 “with an 8th-grade education and five children,” as she put it. She made her way to WNCC.
“I literally wandered through the door,” she said.
For Talbot, getting her GED was practical and would have an immediate benefit at home. She wanted to be able to her kids with homework.
“I got to a point where my 11-year-old was asking me for help with math and it looked like Egyptian hieroglyphs,” Talbot said. “At some point, I realized they must be ahead of me when I was done with school.”
Talbot, who’d been out of school since 2003, figured the biggest hurdle to getting her GED would be those Egyptian hieroglyphics, as known as algebra. But it wasn’t insurmountable and in 2013, Talbot received her GED.
“She got all these awards at the GED ceremony,” Craven said. “She was surprised every time when she got the highest score on her different tests.”
It was here that Talbot first met Craven and began their friendship and partnership that would eventually come to define the current TRIO program at WNCC.
Talbot would enroll in WNCC after getting her GED and into the TRIO program with Craven. She went on to earn an associate’s degree from WNCC and a bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College.
“The biggest value of our program is that we really try to make sure that non-triditionals, like Michelle (Talbot), like single parents, like people who’ve been out of school for 10 or 20 years, they have a place to belong,” Craven said.
And that’s exactly how current students Jobana Ramirez and Roberta Valdez feel about the program.
Ramirez is majoring in human services and Valdez is majoring in radiology. Like Talbot and Craven, Ramirez and Valdez are both first-generation college students, facing many of the same challenges there predecessors faced.
Also like Craven and Talbot, the two students want to use their education to better their community.
“It could be as simple as taking someone (on-campus) and walking them to show where the library is,” Ramirez said. “It makes me the satisfaction of ‘hey, I helped someone today.’”
For Valdez — who Talbot described as an over-achiever — said she’d always been interested in the medical field, so radiology was a good fit. In addition to tutoring and a space to study, Ramirez said TRIO once provided her with the correct calculator for an algebra class.
Shutdowns halted in-person operations on college campuses across the U.S. as a means of slowing the spread of novel coronavirus. At WNCC, Ramirez and Valdez said this limited their ability to access TRIO resources. Still, the two students said they were able to call their tutors.
With WNCC opting to hold in-person classes this fall, Ramirez and Valdez were able to fully reconnect to their corner of campus, or a Craven would put it, their place to belong. Beyond the tutoring, the assistance in finding resources or the test prep, this belonging is one of TRIOs most noticeable features and — at least in Talbot, Ramirez and Valdez’s experiences — one of it’s most impactful.
“I’ll stop by every once in a while to say hi,” Ramirez said.
“Yeah, me too,” Valdez added during their interview with the Star-Herald. “I’ll just go in there, peak in her office and say ‘Hi Janet.”
While Valdez and Ramirez started their final year at WNCC and the TRIO workers like Craven, Talbot and others continue their work for at least another five years, the two students gave parting advice for others who come after them.
“I don’t think a lot of people know what TRIO does,” Ramirez said.
“(Incoming students) should give it a try, to see if it’s what works best for you,” Valdez added.
