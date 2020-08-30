WNCC's TRIO program looks forward

Between a hectic schedule, working for low wages and rigors of academia, college can be a wayward voyage.

But for some students, those ordinary stressors can be just the tip of the iceberg. Some students face additional challenges like finding daycare for their children, reintegrating into school after a decade of being in the workforce or filling out the litany of paperwork that comes with college.

That’s where TRIO comes in.

TRIO is a federally funded program designed to support disadvantaged college students so they can completing their degrees. For some, disadvantaged means being a first-generation college student or from low-income families or struggling to get passing grades.

Now, the program’s local outlet at Western Nebraska Community College is looking toward its future after receiving a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education that will fund the program another five years, according to a news release from the college.

The students that TRIO is meant to aid enter college via non-traditional paths, meaning they aren’t coming straight out of high school, or they come from low-income families. These students are often called non-traditional students.

The program is also restricted to legal U.S. residents.

Two women — Janet Craven and Michelle Talbot — are the program’s core.

They are also two examples of why TRIO exists and what TRIO can do for its students. Craven is TRIO’s assistant director and first-generation college student who graduated from Eastern Wyoming College in 1979. Talbot is one of TRIOs tutors and an alumna.