WNED shaping land bank possibilities

“(Thursday) was about getting that dialogue going and getting some of that homework that needs to be done within the various communities in order to get it going and to have it available for it to be an economic tool in the valley or within the region,” Gillen said. “Other areas of Nebraska have already benefited from having a land bank, and when they pushed it through the Legislature and were able to get that available for us on the western side of the state, we want to make sure to take advantage of that opportunity to get properties back into working order in our communities.”