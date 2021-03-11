WNED shaping land bank possibilities

The Western Nebraska Economic Development group used a Zoom meeting Thursday to discuss what a proposed new land bank might look like.
LB 424, introduced by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, allows tax-exempt political subdivisions, such as WNED, to acquire, manage and develop vacant and tax-delinquent properties, primarily residential properties. LB 424 went on the books effective Nov. 14. Under previous laws, only municipalities in Douglas and Sarpy Counties were eligible to create land banks.
Some WNED member communities have begun the process of identifying properties and the funding mechanism to get the land bank rolling. Communities are exploring ordinances and procedures for how to identify the properties.
Twin Cities Development project manager Michelle Coolidge, who coordinates WNED, said the participating communities are also beginning to look at suggestions for who might serve on the land bank board or boards.
Each separate region will seat a board of seven voting members from the general public with specific requirements for representation. Each board must have at least one member representing a Chamber of Commerce, at least one member with experience in banking, at least one member with experience in real estate development, at least one member with experience as a realtor, at least one member with experience in non-profit or affordable housing and at least one member with experience in large-scale residential or commercial property rental. If they have the proper background, one individual can represent more than one of those requirements. Each member community will also have non-voting representation on the board.
WNED board chairman Michael Gillen, a member of the Gering City Council, said Thursday’s meeting was an important step toward facilitating communication between member communities about what the land bank might look like and how it might function.
“(Thursday) was about getting that dialogue going and getting some of that homework that needs to be done within the various communities in order to get it going and to have it available for it to be an economic tool in the valley or within the region,” Gillen said. “Other areas of Nebraska have already benefited from having a land bank, and when they pushed it through the Legislature and were able to get that available for us on the western side of the state, we want to make sure to take advantage of that opportunity to get properties back into working order in our communities.”
The first step for most communities is determining a method for identifying target properties. Several communities said much of that would likely fall on code enforcement personnel and possibly law enforcement.
Bayard mayor Greg Schmall said his community was working to identify properties already.
“We kind of have a process in place, coming from a couple of different viewpoints,” Schmall said. “But we do have a good list of properties that will be available for a land bank or an EPA (property). This is something we’ve had ongoing for quite a while.”
Mitchell city administrator Perry Mader said that community has already identified several potential properties that would qualify under the program.
“There’s a broad range in there,” he said. “Some of this is pretty subjective as to what is deemed, even in violation of our own ordinance. I’ve got the definition of our ordinance here, and some of them are definitely in violation.
“What we’ve done is, we’ve taken pictures, and along with every picture, we give a description of the properties. From there, what we want to do is identify a top tier of probably in the neighborhood of seven to 10 properties that will be at or near the top of the list.”
Mader said the Mitchell code includes terms such as dilapidated, decaying, unsafe, unsanitary and the like.
“We’ve got some properties (identified),” Mader said. “It’s just a matter of running it through the filters to see what our top priorities are so we’re not biting off more than we can chew.”