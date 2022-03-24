Woman injured in Highway 26 crash

A woman was injured in a crash Thursday, March 24 at the intersection of Highway 26 and 21st Avenue in Scottsbluff.

According to Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver of a westbound Ford pickup turned into the path of an eastbound Subaru on Highway 26. The driver of the Ford was turning left onto 21st Avenue and had the green light, but not a turn arrow.

The driver of the pickup, who was not injured, was cited on a charge of failure to yield. An woman who was a passenger in the Subaru was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. A man and a juvenile female passenger in the Subaru were not injured. All those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The state patrol, Scottsbluff Police Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department converged on the scene around 11:20 a.m. The Subaru sustained major damage to the front of the vehicle, while the Ford had a large, warping dent on the right side. Debris littered the intersection and tools such as hammers and screwdrivers had been launched from the pickup.

