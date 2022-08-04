Woolly, woolly: Fiber animals take center stage at fair

Fiber animal classes typically have the lowest number of entries at the Scotts Bluff County Fair compared to market livestock, but they made up for it in their comical expressions and fuzzy nature during competition Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Nine 4-H’ers, including two Clover Kids, with an assortment of sheared alpacas and two sheep put on their best show for judge Sarrah Felz. With a lifetime of experience with fiber animals, Felz raises Angora goats and bison in Banner county.

Clover Kids Maddison Cleays and Tatum Pittman entered the ring first to start off the afternoon show as Felz explained to the audience what she was looking for from the animals and contestants.

“At this level, I’m looking for the contestant that can answer questions about their alpaca, since that’s what we have here today,” she said. “They should just be able to have a conversation about their animal.”

Tatum was showing for her final year as a Clover Kid and said she will be back next year as a junior 4-H showman because she has a love for alpacas.

“I like that they’re calm around other people and sometimes they let you pet them,” she said. “We have two alpacas that won’t let anybody pet them, but we’ll just keep working with them.”

Tatum was showing an alpaca named Shasta and throughout fair week also a goat and calf.

“I can’t really pick a favorite animal,” she said. “But I will be showing, probably, a goat and an alpaca next year.”

Tatum’s grandmother raises alpacas and her cousin, Autumn Pittman, showing in the senior division for her final year, likes that they are easier to handle in the show ring.

“I just like that you don’t have to set them up (for the judge) or touch their feet or anything,” Autumn said. “I’ve shown sheep and you have to brace them and alpacas you don’t have to brace at all, so that’s the nice part about it.”

She entered four alpacas in the fiber animal show ranging from a 6-year-old to a baby that was a few months old.

“We started raising them and then my grandmother, one year, said you should show one,” Autumn said. “So, I did and I liked it. I’ve been raising them, breeding them so we could have more.”

As part of the fiber animal show, exhibitors are required to enter the ring with a sample of the alpaca’s wool for the judge to examine. Autumn said her alpaca herd is typically sheered once a year in May.

“Sometimes,we’ll take the wool down to Brown Sheep Company and they’ll do something with it, or we’ll just keep it to use for things like dog beds,” she said.

Autumn said what she enjoys most about raising alpacas is showing them and partaking in what fair week has to offer.

“My favorite part is showing and this is my last year,” she said. “I just like to watch all the different species show and some of my friends will come in and watch me show. Which that is kind of nice because not a lot of people do that and then the carnival is fun.”

Both Pittman cousins experienced a stellar day in the show ring, but it was senior Emmie Dedic who took home top honors. Dedic earned champion showman and led her sheep to win champion animal to close out the 4-H fiber animal show.