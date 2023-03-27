Werner Construction LLC, of Hastings, is the contractor for this project. Work includes bridge repair, minor grading, culverts and guardrail. The bridge repair will occur in two phases. Temporary traffic signals and a concrete barrier curb will be installed across the bridge during the repair. Traffic on the North Platte River bridge will be reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions, a pilot car and flaggers. A 10-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is September 2023.