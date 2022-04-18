Work continues to establish creative district

The Scottsbluff City Council heard an update on the creative district, over a month after the Scottsbluff Creative District Steering Committee held a pair of public informational meetings March 8.

Kristin Wiebe came before the council to share information on the project Monday.

“Creative district program is an initiative run by the Nebraska Arts Council with legislation passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2020,” she said. “It will show the arts as an economic driver, support communities in Nebraska in telling their stories and elevate the value of the arts.”

Following the program details announcement during the summer of 2021, several communities have started to establish such districts, including Scottsbluff. As the process continues, community input is sought to ensure the creative district reflects the values of the community members.

A steering committee was created and received the city’s approval in December. The committee sent in a letter of intent to the state and had its eligibility assessment completed. Once the creative district plan is finalized, they will need to submit grant plans and certifications and participate in a yearly evaluation.

The creative district’s proposed layout is L-shaped, with work to be featured on buildings along Broadway, First Avenue, East Overland and the surrounding area. The concentration of the district in downtown Scottsbluff would allow for marketing it as a tourist destination and support the local economy through the improvement of livability and job creation.

“It is a well-defined geographic area with a high concentration of creative resources and activities,” Wiebe said. “Creative districts work to help communities throughout the state set goals unique to their community.”

Throughout the planning process, the committee will work with the community to identify assets, establish a clear vision and create a distinct sense of place.

Starr Lehl, community economic director, recently presented information to partners early this month with the goal that community input is collected to benefit the entire region. Some of the ideas community members want to see more of that came from the meeting Wiebe mentioned include: music; public art; green space areas for a variety of types of gatherings; making downtown as walkable as possible; tying East Overland and downtown together; establishing spaces for public art; designating studio space for artists, creative industries and performing arts of all kind; and creating signage showcasing the district.

“The one thing that we know is if we don’t value creative industries by investing in the infrastructure to attract and support them, they won’t exist,” she said. “We can’t expect to find a local artist for a project if we haven’t worked and been supporting them.”

As part of showing support, there has to be a mindset where the community values the arts just as any other business, Wiebe told the council. The committee’s goals focus on building on current assets.

There are funding opportunities with the project with a $10,000 certification grant initially once approved as a creative district. Following the completion of the workbook process, which outlines the goals and plan of the district, the committee would be eligible for an additional $250,000 development grant.

The committee plans to use the assets the community has in place to build upon and make the creative district a reflection of the community.

The council asked about the timeline for sharing the information with the arts council, which is currently set for this summer. The values, mission, vision statement and logo design will be development over the next month. Those details will later be presented to the community.

