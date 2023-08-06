The City of Scottsbluff in conjunction with M.C. Schaff and Eric Reichert Construction would like to advise the public beginning Monday, Aug. 7 on Fourth to Seventh Avenues on East 20th Street.

Curb and radius work will begin at 7 a.m. with plans for the contractor can complete this area before the beginning of the school year. Work in this area will take approximately two weeks and 20th Street will remain open, but you may encounter the side streets in this area closed off of 20th while the contractor safely installs new curbs and ramps in this area.

This work begins the 20th Street curb and gutter replacement project from Cleveland Field east to 17th Avenue.

Crews ask the public to please use extreme caution when in or around the construction areas. The city will keep the public updated on this project as it progresses.