Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, May 1, on Nebraska 71 north of Scottsbluff, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction of Hastings is the prime contractor for this project.

The work, from mile markers 63 to 72, includes bridge repair over the Tri-State Canal, new roadway and driveway asphalt placement, and earth construction with seeding.

For the bridge work, traffic will be in one lane with temporary traffic signals. This is anticipated to last two months. For asphalt placement, traffic will be maintained with daytime lane closures with a pilot car and flaggers. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is November 2023.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.