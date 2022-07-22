 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work underway on US 385, Chappell to Colorado state line

Work began July 18 on US 385 from the Colorado state line to reference post 8.12, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings is the contractor for this project. Work includes bridge work, asphalt milling and overlay, earth shoulder construction and permanent pavement marking. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions, a pilot car and flaggers, and temporary traffic signals.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

