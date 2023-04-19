Weather permitting, work will begin April 23 on I-80 from reference post 101 to reference post 103, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Watts Electric Co. of Waverly is the contractor for this project. Work includes installation of an overhead digital message sign. Traffic will be maintained with temporary lane closures and an overnight rolling closure.

Anticipated completion is May 2023.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones