Weather permitting, construction work will begin April 10 on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

IHC Scott of Centennial, Colorado, is the contractor for this project. Work includes bridge widening and guardrail replacement. Traffic will be maintained in a head-to-head configuration during the construction season but will be returned to normal four-lane operation for winter.

The Brownson Interchange will be closed westbound during 2023 construction and a detour will be set up to get westbound traffic to L-17C by exiting I-80 westbound at Sidney Interchange 55 and following the signs to U.S. 30, then west on U.S. 30 to L-17C. The eastbound on and off ramps will remain open for eastbound traffic to exit to L-17C.

During construction, County Road 99 will be closed and detoured to allow for the bridge work to be performed. County Road 99 will be open to normal two-way traffic from the third Sunday in July to the second Sunday in August. The eastbound rest area is closed to allow for the construction of a new rest area under a separate project. Anticipated completion is September 2024.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.