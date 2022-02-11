Work will begin on I-80, near Sidney

SIDNEY - Weather permitting, culvert work will begin Feb. 14 on I-80 with full construction activities beginning April 1, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

IHC Scott of Centennial, Colorado, has the $40,800,000 contract. Work includes full reconstruction of the existing eastbound and westbound lanes, bridge widening, culvert extensions, rest area reconstruction, exit ramp reconstruction and guardrail replacement. Eastbound lanes will be reconstructed in 2022 and westbound lanes will be reconstructed in 2023. Traffic will be maintained in a head-to-head configuration during both construction seasons but will be returned to normal four-lane operation for winter.

The Brownson Interchange will be closed eastbound during 2022 construction and a detour will be setup to get eastbound traffic to L-17C by exiting I-80 eastbound at Potter Interchange 38 and following the signs to US-30, then east on US-30 to L-17C. The westbound on and off ramps will remain open for westbound traffic to exit to L-17C.