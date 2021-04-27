 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work will begin on N-27, in Gordon
0 comments

Work will begin on N-27, in Gordon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GORDON — Weather permitting, work will begin May 3 May 17 on N-27, in Gordon, from reference post 210.11 to reference post 222.67, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction Inc., of Hastings, Nebraska, has the $5,147,415 contract. Work includes asphalt milling and paving, sidewalks, bridge repair, and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions, flaggers and pilot vehicle and temporary traffic signals. Anticipated completion is November 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News