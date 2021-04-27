Work will begin on N-27, in Gordon

GORDON — Weather permitting, work will begin May 3 May 17 on N-27, in Gordon, from reference post 210.11 to reference post 222.67, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Werner Construction Inc., of Hastings, Nebraska, has the $5,147,415 contract. Work includes asphalt milling and paving, sidewalks, bridge repair, and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions, flaggers and pilot vehicle and temporary traffic signals. Anticipated completion is November 2021.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.