Work will begin on N-29, Agate North and South

Weather permitting, work will begin Aug.  1 on N-29, from reference post 40.84 to reference post 55.61, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction, of Hastings,  is the contractor for this project. Work includes asphalt milling and paving, shouldering, and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions and a pilot car and flaggers. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is November 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

