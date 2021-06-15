 Skip to main content
Work will begin on N-92 in Scotts Bluff County next week
SCOTTSBLUFF - Weather permitting, work will begin June 21 on N-92, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction, of Hastings, Nebraska, has the $3,068,458 contract. Work includes milling approximately two inches of the existing roadway and replacing it with two inches of new asphaltic concrete. Bridge work at reference point 5.74 includes minor deck repair, new expansion joints, and a waterproof membrane to help extend the life of the bridge. There will also be ADA curb ramps built at several locations in Lyman along N-92. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions, temporary traffic signals, and a pilot car and flaggers on the bridge. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Anticipated completion is November 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

