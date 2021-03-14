Work will begin on US-385 Heartland Expressway

Weather permitting, work will begin March 15 on US-385, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
IHC-Scott, Inc., of Centennial, Colorado, has the $32 million contract. Work includes constructing a four- lane divided highway with a depressed grass median and will incorporate improvements to intersections, drainage structures, and lighting. Work will take place from the L62-A junction and north for 14 miles. Traffic will be maintained at a reduced speed in work areas. Anticipated completion is fall of 2022.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.