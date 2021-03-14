 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work will begin on US-385 Heartland Expressway
0 comments

Work will begin on US-385 Heartland Expressway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Weather permitting, work will begin March 15 on US-385, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

IHC-Scott, Inc., of Centennial, Colorado, has the $32 million contract. Work includes constructing a four- lane divided highway with a depressed grass median and will incorporate improvements to intersections, drainage structures, and lighting. Work will take place from the L62-A junction and north for 14 miles. Traffic will be maintained at a reduced speed in work areas. Anticipated completion is fall of 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School closures announced
Education

School closures announced

  • Updated

As the Panhandle continues to see snow falls and inclement weather due to a blizzard, schools have begun announcing closures.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News