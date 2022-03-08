Working through the scientific method

Forty-six trifold presentations lined the tables in “The Plex” room of the John N. Harms Center on the Scottsbluff campus of Western Nebraska Community College Tuesday morning as middle schoolers from across the Panhandle came to show off their big brains in the Panhandle Regional Science Fair.

The science fair, sponsored by ESU-13 and Nebraska Junior Academy of Science (NJAS), featured presentations on everything from Strawberry DNA to the future of drones. Students from five different schools, plus one homeschooled student, gave it their best shot to impress the judges, who represented Nebraska Extension, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Riverside Discovery Center.

“They get to learn about the process of science. They get to do science instead of being told about it, and they get to do it about something they’re passionate about,” Shauna Roberson, Garden County science teacher and NJAS high school advisor, said. “Then today, they have to talk; they have to communicate. It is one of the best soft skills … because they have to be able to introduce themselves. They have to be able to stand up and make eye contact with us.”

Bluffs Middle School science teacher Marylou Salomon agreed that the science fair was a great way to introduce the students to the scientific process and really encourage them to understand it.

“I think it’s a really good experience for the kids to understand why they need to incorporate the scientific inquiry, investigation,” she said.

This year was BMS’ first time participating in the science fair. Salomon said that usually her students just do honors projects and set them up as a gala at the school, but this year she decided to bring a handful of them to the regional science fair contest, even though it meant they had to shake things up a little.

“We’d have to change it just a little, because the kids just did a project of their passion, a passion project for science.” Salomon said. “Now, we’re going to switch it over and it’s got to be scientific investigation. Some didn’t do so well on that. But you know what? I think any experience like this is really good for them.”

The students not only got to put together their own projects, but also got to participate in two different workshops when they weren’t being judged. One was a series of STEM challenges using different LEGO pieces and the other was a simulation of laparoscopic surgery.

Salomon particularly liked the incorporation of the workshops during the fair.

“I’m just thinking, ‘that is so good,’ especially since I know that there’s a lot of reluctance to go in the medical field now with the … COVID,” she said.

While half the students attempted to color a picture in a box only by looking through a tiny camera, the other half was judged on their research projects, which they conducted, developed and wrote an abstract for ahead of time and presented orally to the judges that day.

Following the first round of judging, Chadron middle-schooler Eve Bishop finally felt like she could breathe.

“That was fun and nerve-wracking,” she said.

Addisyn Gruver, also of Chadron, said she and her partner just did what they could and hoped for the best.

“It was our first year so it was kind of stressful, and we kind of just winged it,” she said.

Gruver’s plan apparently worked, as she and her partner Kadence Fisher placed sixth out of the 46 projects. The top six projects qualify for the state NJAS science fair on Thursday, April 21, at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.

The top six projects and the students who conducted them were:

1st — “A Study of the Effect of Color on Decoding Fluency,” Emerson Landreth and Bristo Prado, Chadron Middle School

2nd — “The Study of the Effect of Positive Reinforcement on Academic Performance,”

Eve Bishop, Chadron Middle School

3rd — “Parental Prints,” Claire Eckhardt, Leyton Junior High

4th — “Drip, Trickle, Drop,” Gretchen Seay, homeschooled student

5th — “Light Dispersion,” Alvin Russell, Garden County Junior High

6th — “How Color has an Effect on how we Smell” Addisyn Gruver and Kadence Fisher, Chadron Middle School

