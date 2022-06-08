Luke Storer portrayed the Apostle John during Saturday's free community worship service near Chimney Rock. Some of the people in attendance had memories of watching the original play in 1941. Director Jerry Fegler said the presentation was "moving and inspiring." Fegler estimated roughly 100 people were in attendance.
Worshipping at Chimney Rock
