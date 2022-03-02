 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyo-Braska Metaphysical Fair planned for this weekend

GERING – The Wyo-Braska Metaphysical Fair is coming to Gering on March 5-6. Vendors from three states will gather at the Gering Civic Center to offer a variety of metaphysical goods and services.

Intuitive and past-life readings, hypnosis, Akashic Record, Reiki and shamanic healings, handcrafted art and decorative items, and metaphysical gifts such as wrapped crystal jewelry, carved stones, incense, tapestries, clothing, fossils, rough crystals, Spirit Portraiture, Aura Photography and more will be presented throughout the weekend.

The Wyo-Braska Metaphysical Fair will be held Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. Admission is $7 for one day, or $12 for both days. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information, call Lisa Betz-Marquez at 308-672-1114 or visit www.prairieartsyoga.com.

