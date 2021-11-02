Wyo-Braska Metaphysical Fair planned Nov. 13-14

GERING – The Wyo-Braska Metaphysical Fair will be at the Gering Civic Center, Nov. 13-14. Thirty vendors from three states will gather in Gering on Saturday and Sunday at the Gering Civic Center to offer a variety of metaphysical goods and services.

“This is our largest fair yet,” organizer Lisa Betz-Marquez said. “With more vendors than ever and the holidays so close, this fair will offer a perfect opportunity to shop for unique and hand-crafted gifts.”

Metaphysical gifts such as hand-crafted crystal and wire-wrapped jewelry, homemade incense, candles, art, and drums; as well as tapestries, hippie clothing, fossils, crystals, Juice Plus and whole food nutrition, essential oils, handmade beeswax skincare and hair products, and more will be presented throughout the weekend. Metaphysical offerings will include Soul Portraiture, Aura Photography, intuitive and past-life readings, animal communication, hypnosis, Akashic Record, Reiki and shamanic healings, BioMat Healing Sessions, and more.

The Wyo-Braska Metaphysical Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Gering Civic Center. Admission is $7 for one day, or $12 for both days. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information, call Lisa Betz-Marquez at 308-672-1114 or visit www.prairieartsyoga.com/events.