 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

WyoBraska blanketed in snow

Snow accumulations are typical for March.

  • 0
Weather hits Scottsbluff 0309202203

Grandma Julie Brock lead a troop of her grandkids to experience Gering's sled hill Wednesday, March 9. She made several trips down with the youngest, 7 year- old Trent Lauruhn.

A solid snowfall blanketed most of the WyoBraska area after a winter storm blew in late Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, storm reports began coming in for places like Kimball and Cheyenne, Wyoming, as early as 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., respectively. The snow didn’t let up until closer to the afternoon in most places, giving the storm plenty of time to drop large amounts of snow.

While the Scottsbluff/Gering area received only about 2-3 inches as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Cheyenne received 5.4 inches and other areas in the Panhandle reported over 6 inches, with Kimball getting up to 9 inches. Burns, Wyoming, reported 10 inches and the mountain regions of Wyoming got as much as 2 feet.

Weather hits Scottsbluff 0309202201

Seven your-old Trent Lauruhn realizes his opportunity to pile extra snow on his nine year-old brother, Brock, and Colter Luce (from left).

Meteorologist Matt Dewey, with the National Weather Service out of Cheyenne, said that despite what most people think, March is actually one of the snowiest months of the year for this area.

“This is generally on par. These March events are generally a little bit more snow, if you will, for the season,” he said. “March and April are the snowiest, where we’ll see these bigger accumulations.”

People are also reading…

Dewey said that this was due to the patterns in the atmosphere.

Weather hits Scottsbluff 0309202204

Despite temperatures in the low teens, Gering's 'Suicide Hill' was busy Wednesday afternoon as Brock Lauruhn sneaks in a solo run.

“A lot of it has to do with where our moisture flow is coming from,” he said. “What we look for is … if we’re getting a good moisture advection (movement in the atmosphere), if you will, from the Gulf or from the Pacific, and a lot of times what it all has to do with is how the atmospheric pattern sets up.”

The snow should stick around for at least a few days, Dewey said, but once the weekend hits, there’s a good chance it will be melted and gone.

“We are expected to warm up pretty significantly in the weekend,” he said. “…In the Panhandle (it’s) most likely mid-40s to low 50s, (and) generally about the same everywhere east of the Laramie Range. On Sunday, it’s even warmer, up to mid-50s. We’re going to get some pretty decent warming. I imagine a lot of that snow is going to melt at those temperatures.”

Weather hits Scottsbluff 0309202202

Nine year-olds Brock Lauruhn (white cap) and Colter Luce are all shrieks and smiles after Brock narrowly missed Colter as he rolled off his sled Wednesday afternoon on Gering's sled hill.

The added moisture could prove a blessing as drought conditions in the western Nebraska/eastern Wyoming area still remain in the moderate to severe intensity levels as of March 1. Still, it might not be enough to affect the conditions much; it’s too soon to say, Dewey said.

“You will get some improvement. From what I’ve seen, it’s generally not a ton, but unfortunately, that’s not my area of expertise,” he said. “…We did want that moisture into the region … With the drought, it should help. It’s hard to say exactly how much it will help right now, but it should help with that.”

Thursday and Friday temperatures will stay below freezing with highs in the high teens and high 20s, respectively. Saturday and Sunday is looking to warm up between the mid-40s and mid-50s.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emporium Express moves in

Emporium Express moves in

After months of discussion, the decision was unanimous: the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering will become the third Em…

Ballots set for primary elections

Ballots set for primary elections

A total of 87 candidates across 34 races have filed as candidates in Scotts Bluff County. County Clerk Kelly Sides said the amount of people r…

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike on maternity hospital 'atrocity,' says Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News