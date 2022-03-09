WyoBraska blanketed in snow

A solid snowfall blanketed most of the WyoBraska area after a winter storm blew in late Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, storm reports began coming in for places like Kimball and Cheyenne, Wyoming, as early as 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., respectively. The snow didn’t let up until closer to the afternoon in most places, giving the storm plenty of time to drop large amounts of snow.

While the Scottsbluff/Gering area received only about 2-3 inches as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Cheyenne received 5.4 inches and other areas in the Panhandle reported over 6 inches, with Kimball getting up to 9 inches. Burns, Wyoming, reported 10 inches and the mountain regions of Wyoming got as much as 2 feet.

Meteorologist Matt Dewey, with the National Weather Service out of Cheyenne, said that despite what most people think, March is actually one of the snowiest months of the year for this area.

“This is generally on par. These March events are generally a little bit more snow, if you will, for the season,” he said. “March and April are the snowiest, where we’ll see these bigger accumulations.”

Dewey said that this was due to the patterns in the atmosphere.

“A lot of it has to do with where our moisture flow is coming from,” he said. “What we look for is … if we’re getting a good moisture advection (movement in the atmosphere), if you will, from the Gulf or from the Pacific, and a lot of times what it all has to do with is how the atmospheric pattern sets up.”

The snow should stick around for at least a few days, Dewey said, but once the weekend hits, there’s a good chance it will be melted and gone.

“We are expected to warm up pretty significantly in the weekend,” he said. “…In the Panhandle (it’s) most likely mid-40s to low 50s, (and) generally about the same everywhere east of the Laramie Range. On Sunday, it’s even warmer, up to mid-50s. We’re going to get some pretty decent warming. I imagine a lot of that snow is going to melt at those temperatures.”

The added moisture could prove a blessing as drought conditions in the western Nebraska/eastern Wyoming area still remain in the moderate to severe intensity levels as of March 1. Still, it might not be enough to affect the conditions much; it’s too soon to say, Dewey said.

“You will get some improvement. From what I’ve seen, it’s generally not a ton, but unfortunately, that’s not my area of expertise,” he said. “…We did want that moisture into the region … With the drought, it should help. It’s hard to say exactly how much it will help right now, but it should help with that.”

Thursday and Friday temperatures will stay below freezing with highs in the high teens and high 20s, respectively. Saturday and Sunday is looking to warm up between the mid-40s and mid-50s.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.