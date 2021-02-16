WyoBraska Gives preparing for 2021 campaign

After stepping away for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, WyoBraska Gives is setting up for its 2021 Day of Giving campaign.
Organizers with the Oregon Trail Community Foundation opened up the website for non-profit organizations to register for this year’s funds. OTCF expects more than 100 organizations to register by the April 15 deadline. In 2019, there were 106 organizations that received aid from the $477,865 donated to the fund.
OTCF WyoBraska Gives organizer and funds recruiter Becky Horne said the 2021 campaign couldn’t come at a better time.
“Everything that we have seen over the last year, whether it’s COVID restrictions or not being able to do business as usual, really those hit hardest have been our non-profits,” Horne said. “They really rely on the donor base being strong and being able to hold events. Well, those have not happened over the last year. So many events not only have had to be canceled, but they’re not able to make their business calls and going out to their sponsor locations because those businesses have been hit hard, too. So, we feel like we want to do something very special for our non-profits this year.”
More details on events for the Day of Giving will be coming, but Horne said it’s important for 501(c)3 organizations to get registered by going to WyoBraskaGives.org. Registration enables the non-profits to be eligible to use OTCF promotional and marketing materials for their own campaign, including a customized organization donation page. Organizations will receive donations received on behalf of their organization less the technology partner’s processing fee plus the organization’s share of a prorated Challenge Match Pool and other prizes.
In addition to non-profit registration, business sponsorships are also available by going to WyoBraskaGives.org.
The Day of Giving itself is a 24-hour fundraising campaign. Donations must be made through WyoBraskaGives.org from midnight to midnight on Tuesday, May 4. Donations can also be brought in person to the OTCF office.
“We’re really making this about awareness and the need,” Horne said. “It’s not just the money. It’s the lives they touch. It’s the kids who have food. It’s the opportunities that these non-profits have through volunteer opportunities that really make this special.”
OTCF executive director Cathy McDaniel said the program gives opportunities for organizations people may not even be aware are out there.
“(There are) a lot of non-profits people didn’t know about, like the Foster Care Closet,” McDaniel said. “Who knew about that? Not everybody knew about that, and, boy, did they do well with that. They did very well just because people knew they could donate. Things like that, I’m excited about what’s going to happen this year.
“Now that people have the knowledge how to pull this off for their non-profit, they can spend all that energy telling their story in social media or whatever. They’re going to find a lot of information.”
Director of marketing Kirk Hayes said title sponsor Holliday Family of Companies is excited to be a part of the campaign, having gained experience as the title sponsor in 2019.
“We learned a lot that year,” Hayes said. “To come back this year, and have all the time we’ve had to plan it, there are some really exciting things on the horizon to make this a fun event for the whole community. As the Holliday Family of Companies, one of our missions is to give back to the community that has treated us so well. That’s why we believe in it, and there are so many non-profits that need our help, probably now more than even two years ago.”
HFC CEO Brent Holliday emphasized the importance of addressing needs within the community.
“For us, it talks to the mission of our company and the goals of our company,” Holliday said. “We just want to help people who need help, and this is a great format to do that. It feeds people. It nourishes people in many more ways than that. It’s just a very positive thing in a world right now that is not so positive.”