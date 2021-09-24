WyoBraska pumpkin patches open for the season

Just northwest across the border, Ellis’ Harvest Home near Lingle, Wyoming, is the third pumpkin patch to open this weekend. With nearly 10 acres of over 50 varieties of pumpkins this year, Dan Ellis, also known as the Pumpkin Dude, began growing pumpkins as a kid back in 1979-80 with just two plants. Each year, his crop kept expanding.

“It went from two plants to 100-foot row to half an acre, just giving them away to the kids in the neighborhood and family kids,” Ellis said. “It kept getting bigger, and pretty soon we had three acres of pumpkins and decided, well, we’re either going to have to give this up or turn it into a business. So, we turned it into a business.”

The business has been in place for roughly 20 years, but it was about 14 years ago that Ellis added a corn maze to the experience. He said the pumpkin patch grows in new activities every year, with favorites also returning, including the petting zoo, jumping pillow, pedal tractors and shelled corn sand boxes.

Ellis said his operation is more geared toward a fall harvest atmosphere than a Halloween one.

“Fall has always been the best time of year. Growing up on the farm and being a farmer my whole life, harvest is what you work for your whole year,” he said. “…It’s just a nice fall day at the farm.”