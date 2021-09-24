WyoBraska pumpkin patches open for the season

Chilly mornings and changing leaves are just a couple signs that autumn has arrived in the Panhandle. Another sign? Opening weekends at the local pumpkin patches.
The WyoBraska area has five different pumpkin patches for friends and family to get their harvest fun on. Three of them open this weekend.
Scottsbluff’s Adams Family Pumpkin Patch will be hosting its annual Fall Festival to open up the pumpkin patch season. The event will include over 30 craft vendors, nearly 10 food vendors, alcoholic drinks from Flyover Brewery and Rosita’s, and, of course, access to the pumpkin patch and the fun yard, which includes a jumping pad, corn maze and children’s zip line.
“We always try to add one extra activity every year,” Ashby Adams, daughter-in-law to Cheryl Adams who originally began the Adams Family Pumpkin Patch, said. “And so, we usually just try to do a little bit of research and see what everybody’s into or what other pumpkin patches out of the state have for fun activities. And then, we just try to implement something new every year.”
The operators of the Adams Family Pumpkin Patch, which is in its 26th year of operation, grew five acres of around 62 different varieties of pumpkins this year, from giant white pumpkins to small green ones. There is no fee to get into the Adams Family Pumpkin Patch; however, there is a small fee for those who would like to participate in activities in the fun yard. It’s open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 12 to 5 p.m. through Halloween. On Saturdays, Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, the patch will host flashlight corn maze nights from 7 to 9 p.m. in which the first 200 people will get a free glow stick.
The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm near Bayard will also be opening this weekend, with a night maze and tethered hot air balloon rides on both Saturday and Sunday. This will be the BE Farm pumpkin patch’s fifth season, and like Adams, it added more activities this year, including a hayrack ride, jump pad, lucky strike and cross net.
Owner and operator Billy Estes said he began the pumpkin patch, which uses natural and organic farming techniques, with his two grandmothers when he was a young boy. He didn’t begin growing the pumpkins commercially until 2015, and a year after, he grew the patch into an entire experience. It’s been rewarding, Estes said.
“Smiles and humor and laughter outside (are some) of my favorite things to hear at the pumpkin patch,” he said. “…Creating fall memories with families are a thing that we don’t maybe take enough time to do, and so families need to have a place to be able to reminded like, ‘Hey, it’s good with your kids. Go do something, have some fun.’ And what better place to do that than out on the farm?”
Estes grew about eight and a half acres of over 70 different varieties of pumpkins this year. The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be hosting multiple special events throughout the pumpkin patch season. Admission costs $7 for ages 3-65, $5 for 65 and older, and free for active military. Pumpkins are sold by the pound or by the wagon-load special.
Just northwest across the border, Ellis’ Harvest Home near Lingle, Wyoming, is the third pumpkin patch to open this weekend. With nearly 10 acres of over 50 varieties of pumpkins this year, Dan Ellis, also known as the Pumpkin Dude, began growing pumpkins as a kid back in 1979-80 with just two plants. Each year, his crop kept expanding.
“It went from two plants to 100-foot row to half an acre, just giving them away to the kids in the neighborhood and family kids,” Ellis said. “It kept getting bigger, and pretty soon we had three acres of pumpkins and decided, well, we’re either going to have to give this up or turn it into a business. So, we turned it into a business.”
The business has been in place for roughly 20 years, but it was about 14 years ago that Ellis added a corn maze to the experience. He said the pumpkin patch grows in new activities every year, with favorites also returning, including the petting zoo, jumping pillow, pedal tractors and shelled corn sand boxes.
Ellis said his operation is more geared toward a fall harvest atmosphere than a Halloween one.
“Fall has always been the best time of year. Growing up on the farm and being a farmer my whole life, harvest is what you work for your whole year,” he said. “…It’s just a nice fall day at the farm.”
Ellis’ Harvest Home is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Starting October 15, it will also be open on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It costs $10 per person ages four and up.
Engel Farms Pumpkin Patch, located north of Scottsbluff, opened on Sept. 11. The pumpkin patch doesn’t host too many special events, but pumpkins from the pick-your-own patch cost just $5 each, and are available to pick every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to dark.
The final Panhandle pumpkin patch to open up for business this fall is Fanny’s Fruit Farm and Pumpkin Patch near Gurley. While the fruit farm has been open for various berry-picking activities since August and Fanny’s Farmhouse coffee show is open year round, the over-3-acre pumpkin patch’s opening weekend is Oct. 2-3. Activities at Fanny’s include pumpkin painting, barrel trains, laser tag, a haunted barn and more. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and up, or $15 for a season pass, which goes through Halloween. Fanny’s is open every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
