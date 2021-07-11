Wyoming author finds inspiration from pandemic for nove

“I had had the idea of, 'What if there was a changeling woman in an agricultural community for a while.' Then, COVID was kind of the cherry on top and I said, ‘OK, what if I run with this and she is home because of COVID?’” she said. “It all fell together and suddenly, I had a book.”

Working through the writing process, the story continued to unfold on the page, until Pugsley reached the end.

“I had writer’s block until I went to Arizona to go see my grandparents,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do about the ending … I was sitting there watching TV with my step-grandmother and I picked up the pen and it all fell out.”

While she does not normally work this fast on a story, Pugsley said she wanted to get the novel published due to its timeliness with the current state of the world.

“I was thinking, ‘We all just got out of COVID. I just got my second vaccine. People are going to stop being interested in this.’”

To expedite the process, she elected for self-publishing. However, publishing a book in a year had several challenges.