Wyoming craters could point to Panhandle impact

Originally, the team believed they were caused by pieces of a meteor breaking up in the atmosphere and falling to Earth. However, the craters were missing some of the materials commonly found in meteor break-ups. This, combined with the sheer number of craters across such a large area, led some of the geologists to reconsider this idea.

Kenkmann and Cook now believe they were caused by ejecta, chunks of earth that were blasted away when an asteroid struck the planet. If the craters were caused by ejecta, they would be the first of their kind found on Earth. Such secondary craters are common on extraterrestrial bodies such as the Moon, Mars and Mercury, but have never before been positively identified on Earth.

“From the size of the ejected blocks and their velocities, we estimated that the primary impacting asteroid had a size of roughly 4 — 5 kilometers (2.5 — 3.1 miles) in diameter and formed a crater some 50 — 65 kilometers (31 — 40 miles) in diameter. Such an impact is really devastating,” Kenkmann told the Star-Herald in an email.

He said the impact would have triggered earthquakes, released thermal radiation and knocked down trees for hundreds of miles.