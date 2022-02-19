Wyoming craters could point to Panhandle impact

A series of unusual craters discovered in Wyoming may have been caused when an asteroid crashed into or near the Nebraska Panhandle 280 million years ago.
This is the newest theory proposed by a team of German and American geologists studying the area. Their paper, entitled ‘Secondary cratering on Earth: The Wyoming impact crater field,’ was published in the Geological Society of America bulletin on Friday, Feb. 11.
The crater field consists of at least 31 small impact craters up to 230 feet in diameter, with at least 60 other structures awaiting confirmation. They were discovered around the Laramie Mountain Range to the southwest of Douglas, Wyoming.
Research of the craters began in 2017. Researchers included impact specialist Dr. Thomas Kenkmann from the University of Freiburg in Germany and retired petroleum geologist Doug Cook from Colorado Springs. Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison Schmitt also joined the expedition.
“Dr. Schmitt assisted me with getting field samples from crater SM-1 which I then sent to (Kenkmann) in Germany. After some time, we received the news that the Sheep Mountain craters were proven from the microscopic shock structures in quartz grains. This work was presented by Dr. Kenkmann at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Houston in March 2018, followed by three days of field work in Wyoming,” Cook said in an email to the Star-Herald. This work uncovered additional craters.
Originally, the team believed they were caused by pieces of a meteor breaking up in the atmosphere and falling to Earth. However, the craters were missing some of the materials commonly found in meteor break-ups. This, combined with the sheer number of craters across such a large area, led some of the geologists to reconsider this idea.
Kenkmann and Cook now believe they were caused by ejecta, chunks of earth that were blasted away when an asteroid struck the planet. If the craters were caused by ejecta, they would be the first of their kind found on Earth. Such secondary craters are common on extraterrestrial bodies such as the Moon, Mars and Mercury, but have never before been positively identified on Earth.
“From the size of the ejected blocks and their velocities, we estimated that the primary impacting asteroid had a size of roughly 4 — 5 kilometers (2.5 — 3.1 miles) in diameter and formed a crater some 50 — 65 kilometers (31 — 40 miles) in diameter. Such an impact is really devastating,” Kenkmann told the Star-Herald in an email.
He said the impact would have triggered earthquakes, released thermal radiation and knocked down trees for hundreds of miles.
Based on weak indications from existing data and calculating the trajectories of the craters, the team believed the primary impact happened somewhere around the state line between Nebraska and Wyoming. It would have likely landed near southeast Goshen County or western Banner County.
The researchers said further work is necessary to determine the exact placement, or even the existence, of the primary crater. “In the northern Denver Basin, the Permian beds are deeply buried,” Kenkmann said. “... So it will be challenging to prove this crater that is also buried by several kilometers of sediments. One needs geophysical surveys (like) seismics, gravity and magnetics to detect potential circular anomalies that are characteristic for buried impact structures.”
Cook such endeavors will have to wait until COVID has subsided and the U.S. Geological Survey’s Core Research Center in Denver reopens.
“We hope to get access to sample deep well data from some key wells in the presumed target area. Impact evidence from deep cores could seal the deal. Getting access to petroleum industry seismic images would also be helpful,” he added.
Kenkmann said he is planning another field campaign to collect more samples from the craters in April.