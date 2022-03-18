 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story spotlight

Wyoming Legislature completes redistricting process as Goshen County sees significant changes

Wyoming redistricting 3-18-22

A map showing the new House districts around Torrington. District 5 now includes the majority of the homes in and around Torrington as well as Torrington Municipal Airport. District 02 gained the large area south of Torrington after redistricting.

The Wyoming Legislature completed its redistricting process on March 11. Representatives passed a bill with new legislative maps with less than two hours to go before they’d be in violation of the state’s constitution.

The plan creates three new districts — two in the House, one in the Senate — bumping the state’s total to 62 representatives and 31 senators.

The votes were held after a long day of debating at the tail end of a six-month redistricting process. Some districts in Sheridan County are out of deviation, as they do not have the proper number of voters living in them. Each district must be within five percent of either 1/31 or 1/62 of Wyoming’s population.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has until March 26 to sign the redistricting bill into law.

Goshen County will receive few changes, but they will be significant. Torrington’s Senate District 03 will now include all of the county. A sliver of land in the southeast of the county, bordering the Nebraska state line, previously belonged to Senate District 06. Cheri Steinmetz, the state senator for District 03, will continue to represent all of Niobrara County and the southern part of Weston County to the north.

People are also reading…

State Representative Shelly Duncan had previously told the Star-Herald her goal was to keep most of Torrington together in her House District 05. The new map achieves that goal. Significant portions of the Torrington area, including houses west of West C Street, east of East M Street and south of the North Platte River, are now in her district, which also covers southwest Goshen County.

The Torrington Municipal Airport joins House District 05, as does the sliver of Goshen County previously belonging to Senate District 06. However, a portion of the county between Highway 85 to the west and Road 58 to the south now belong to House District 02, whose representative is the Scottsbluff-born rancher J.D. Williams. His district also includes the northeast portion of Goshen County.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Breaking News