Wyoming man arrested in crash that injures 4

Four people were treated for injuries they suffered in a crash involving a pickup and horse trailer Sunday.

On Sunday, Jan.15, at about 7:10 p.m., officers with multiple agencies responded to the crash at the intersection of County Road G and County Road 20, northwest of Scottsbluff. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release the pickup slid off the road while its driver, Sy Case, 36, of Wheatland, Wyoming, was making a turn. The truck landed on its passenger side, though the horse trailer remained upright.

Four of the five passengers were transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of injuries. None of the injuries were deemed life threatening, according to Overman.

Overman released that deputies arrested Case on a charge of driving under the influence.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Mitchell Fire Department, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, and three Valley Ambulance units responded to assist.