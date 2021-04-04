Wyoming Ranch Foods’ fresh take on meat

The community is loving Wyoming Ranch Foods’ products so much that a woman even called into the shop to tell the owners how she cooked the sirloin she purchased the night before, Weiser said.

Wyoming Ranch Foods started out as a meat processing plant, serving custom and retail beef products. Recently, they’ve opened a storefront for customers to actually come in, look at the products, and buy meat in-person, not just online. The store has had major success and the owners enjoy seeing the friendly faces purchasing their products.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ranchers pour their heart and soul into raising the best quality they can, but generally speaking, once it leaves their place they often never receive credit for their work,” Weiser said. “The interaction through our storefront and the small size of our operation allow us to let patrons know exactly where their beef came from.”

Despite starting their business during a pandemic and in a building built in the late 1940s, Wyoming Ranch Foods has persevered and put their whole hearts into the new business. They’ve renovated the old Kelly Packing Plant with new floors, an updated hot water system, and so much more maintenance. They haven’t let anything stop them from following their dreams and have taken great precaution to make sure every guideline is being handled properly and safely.